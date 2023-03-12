Yiren Digital to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

BEIJING, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 before U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 16, 2023 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 16, 2023).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10029325-jd4z98.html

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tasepf4

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized, asset allocation-based holistic wealth solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as provides retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.

For more information, please visit ir.Yirendai.com.

