Yiren Digital to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 17, 2023

Yiren Digital

15 Aug, 2023, 05:00 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 before U.S. market opens on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 17, 2023 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on August 17, 2023).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10033013-5tdywj.html

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.Yirendai.com.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides holistic wealth solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as provides retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.

For more information, please visit ir.Yirendai.com.

SOURCE Yiren Digital

