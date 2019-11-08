YM Careers Launches Best-in-Class Job Search Experience for Association Career Centers, Capping off Record Year of New Customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of business management, commerce and payment solutions for member-based organizations, announced today a new, innovative job search interface for the nearly 3,000 customized niche job boards powered by its YM Careers solution. The introduction of "Pane View" job search within the YM Careers job board software is a game-changer for associations whose members turn to them for career opportunities. It allows job seekers to find and research more relevant job opportunities in less time than traditional association career centers offer. Relevant open job titles and employer listings returned in search results, and now also the associated jobs' details, are viewable side by side on two concurrent panes, all within one individual user screen. This allows users to more quickly and efficiently browse various job listings and easily drill down into any specific job's details, without the need to load new pages. Industry research shows that this as much as doubles the number of views and applies on posted jobs.

"The launch of Pane View job search is YM Careers' latest in a drumbeat of innovations that help associations strengthen and grow their value to members and industry employers," said Tristan Jordan, General Manager of YM Careers. "Combined with features like personalized job recommendations for members, Pane View will actively push members upward in their careers while expanding the talent pipeline for employers."

YM Careers Pane View innovation caps a record-breaking year of more than 175 new customers. "As we celebrate two decades in business, we've never had a year with so many associations moving their career centers to YM Careers, and we continue to see the non-dues revenue our career centers generate for associations reach new record heights," said Jordan. "Associations recognize that with the right strategy and partner, they're well positioned to help solve one of the biggest challenges limiting the growth of our economy, which is the war for talent."

YM Careers latest product enhancements focus on modern search and user experiences, non-dues revenue-engine enhancements, value-added integrations with association management software and learning management software, detailed analytics and business intelligence, conversion of job board users into association members, search engine optimization, mobile job search experiences, social media integration and leveraging the power of Amazon Web Services for unmatched reliability, scalability and security.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 120,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

