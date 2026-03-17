YMX Logistics Celebrates Triple Win: Matt Yearling, Erin Mitchell, and Nathan Filippelli Named 2026 Supply Chain "Pros to Know"

YMX Team Receives Industry Recognition for Advancing Yard Logistics for Enterprise Shippers

HENDERSON, Nev., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics , a leading national third-party logistics provider specializing in integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, announced today that three members of its team, Matt Yearling, Erin Mitchell, and Nathan Filippelli, have been named winners of the 2026 Pros to Know award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

YMX Logistics Team Named 2026 Supply Chain "Pros to Know"

The annual award recognizes outstanding professionals whose accomplishments guide other leaders in using the supply chain for competitive advantage. This year's recognition of three distinct leaders from YMX Logistics underscores the company's growing impact on the industry through innovation and operational excellence.

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed, and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seems seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals."

The YMX honorees represent a diverse cross-section of leadership spanning operations, innovation, and execution, and collectively drive the company's mission to modernize yard operations for enterprise shippers, one of the most critical execution points, directly impacting cost, service, safety, and network performance.

Matt Yearling, Chief Executive Officer of YMX Logistics, is recognized in the Leaders in Excellence category for advancing the modernization of enterprise yard operations by integrating services, technology, electrification, and optimization capabilities into a unified Yard Operating System (YOS).





(YOS). Erin Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer of YMX Logistics, is recognized in the Top Transportation Innovators category for turning strategy into daily execution across YMX's nationwide yard operations and ensuring every site meets performance, safety, and service standards.





Nathan Filippelli, Operations Manager at YMX Logistics, is recognized in the Rising Stars category for ensuring the successful execution of yard and transportation activities at key customer locations.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our team and the progress we are making in bringing a more modern, disciplined approach to enterprise yard operations," said Matt Yearling, Chief Executive Officer of YMX Logistics. "For too long, the yard has been one of the least standardized and least optimized parts of the supply chain. At YMX, we are changing that by combining operational expertise, advanced technology, and electrified equipment into a unified Yard Operating System (YOS) that helps enterprise shippers improve performance, reduce risk, and standardize execution across multi-site networks."

The Pros to Know award comes during a period of rapid growth for YMX Logistics, as the company expands its footprint across North America and deploys its Yard Operating System across multi-site networks for some of the world's largest enterprise shippers.

To access the full list of winners, please visit https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi .

ABOUT YMX

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in optimized and sustainable yard logistics, spotting and shuttling services, and yard management technology solutions. With a team that brings decades of experience working for large shippers, Silicon Valley innovators, and top-tier consulting firms, YMX delivers reliable, high-performance outsourced yard and transportation operations to enterprise customers and Fortune 500 companies across North America in the retail, manufacturing, and distribution sectors. For more information, please visit ymxlogistics.com .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

Cell: (404) 421-8497

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YMX Logistics