YMX Logistics CEO Matt Yearling to Speak on Autonomous Yard Operations at ACT Conference

Panel to highlight how automation and autonomy are delivering measurable results across yard and transportation operations today

HENDERSON, Nev., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, a leading national third-party logistics provider specializing in integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, today announced that CEO Matt Yearling will speak at the ACT Expo session titled "Real-World Automation: On the Road and In the Yard," taking place Monday, May 4, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. PT.

Real-World Automation: On the Road and In the Yard

Yearling will join a panel of industry leaders, including Lior Ron, Chief Operating Officer at Waabi; Paul DiLaura, Chief Commercial Officer at Gatik AI; and Sasko Cuklev, Head of On-Road Solutions at Volvo Autonomous Solutions. The session will be moderated by Seth DeVlugt, Senior Director, Ryder Ventures and New Product Strategy, Ryder System Inc.

As automation and autonomy technologies move beyond pilots and into daily operations, the session will focus on how fleets are integrating autonomous systems, digital twins, connected infrastructure, and operational processes to drive measurable improvements in uptime, efficiency, and safety.

"Autonomy happens at the convergence of digital intelligence and physical execution," said Matt Yearling. "We're seeing real progress in yard operations, but autonomy isn't achieved through isolated technologies. It requires an operating system that continuously captures data, improves decision-making, and drives ongoing optimization. That's what turns autonomy into consistent, predictable, scalable performance."

This session builds on YMX's recent announcement of the industry's first Autonomous Yard Operating System. For more details, read the full announcement here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ymx-logistics-introduces-the-first-autonomous-yard-operating-system-302740436.html

For more information about the session, visit: https://www.actexpo.com/agenda/

ABOUT YMX

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in optimized and sustainable yard logistics, spotting and shuttling services, and yard management technology solutions. With a team that brings decades of experience working for large shippers, Silicon Valley innovators, and top-tier consulting firms, YMX delivers reliable, high-performance outsourced yard and transportation operations to enterprise customers and Fortune 500 companies across North America in the retail, manufacturing, and distribution sectors. For more information, please visit ymxlogistics.com.

ABOUT ACT Expo

ACT Expo is North America's premier advanced commercial transportation conference and expo, uniting fleets, OEMs, technology providers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of technologies that improve safety, sustainability, and operational performance. ACT Expo returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center May 4–7, 2026, thanks to presenting sponsors Daimler Trucks North America, Penske Transportation Solutions and PlusAI. For more information or to register, visit www.actexpo.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

Mobile: (404) 421-8497

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YMX Logistics