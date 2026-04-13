YMX Logistics Introduces The First Autonomous Yard Operating System

YMX's new offerings emphasize the convergence of digital and physical yard execution for enterprise shippers.

HENDERSON, Nev., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, a leading national third-party logistics provider specializing in integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, today announced the expansion of its Yard Operating System (YOS), YMX OS, introducing new capabilities to automate data capture, analysis, decision making, and deliver autonomous yard operations across multi-site networks.

Key components of the expanded YMX OS include:

Embedded Yard Management System (YMS): Each YMX deployment includes an enterprise-grade YMS that provides real-time visibility, orchestration, and control across yard operations. It can be used in addition to existing yard management solutions or as a standalone solution.





Each YMX deployment includes an enterprise-grade YMS that provides real-time visibility, orchestration, and control across yard operations. It can be used in addition to existing yard management solutions or as a standalone solution. Automated Data Capture Technologies: Deployment of self-service kiosks, real-time location systems powered by computer vision and sensor-based technologies, and mobile applications to create continuous, accurate operational data across yard environments.





Deployment of self-service kiosks, real-time location systems powered by computer vision and sensor-based technologies, and mobile applications to create continuous, accurate operational data across yard environments. Autonomous Operational Twin: A digital twin decision engine powered by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics that enables YMX teams to analyze, test, and continuously optimize yard operations. The model evaluates layout configurations, fleet sizing, labor planning, traffic flow, and electrification strategies, allowing YMX and its customers to accurately quantify operational and financial impacts.





A digital twin decision engine powered by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics that enables YMX teams to analyze, test, and continuously optimize yard operations. The model evaluates layout configurations, fleet sizing, labor planning, traffic flow, and electrification strategies, allowing YMX and its customers to accurately quantify operational and financial impacts. Advanced EV Solutions: YMX integrates electrification into its operating model, aligning yard workflows, charging infrastructure, and energy management strategies to maximize the performance of electric yard trucks at customer sites. By treating EV adoption as part of a system rather than a standalone initiative, YMX helps customers improve utilization, reduce energy costs, and accelerate progress toward sustainability targets.





YMX integrates electrification into its operating model, aligning yard workflows, charging infrastructure, and energy management strategies to maximize the performance of electric yard trucks at customer sites. By treating EV adoption as part of a system rather than a standalone initiative, YMX helps customers improve utilization, reduce energy costs, and accelerate progress toward sustainability targets. Autonomous Yard Operations: With standardized processes, reliable data, and centralized control in place, YMX deploys autonomous yard trucks as an integrated extension of its operating model, particularly in environments where consistency and reliability are difficult to maintain.

In addition to these capabilities, YMX is introducing a new commercial pricing model designed to better align with measurable performance outcomes. Traditional yard outsourcing models have largely been structured around labor, equipment, or hourly-based pricing, often resulting in limited visibility into true operational efficiency and cost drivers. YMX OS introduces a more structured approach, moving away from transactional pricing toward a performance-aligned model tied to execution and system efficiency.

"What's been missing in yard operations isn't more tools. It's a system that connects execution to measurable outcomes," said Matt Yearling. "The Yard Operating System standardizes how yards are run, allowing enterprise shippers to continuously improve transportation and warehousing performance, resulting in major financial, sustainability, and safety gains across their networks."

The model has already been deployed in large-scale operating environments. At one of the largest distribution centers operated by a top-five U.S. grocery retailer, implementation of YMX OS resulted in a reduction of yard truck fleet requirements, alongside improvements in throughput and safety performance. Fuel consumption, emissions, and operating costs declined, and within six months, the retailer expanded the program to nine additional facilities.

"Most yard operations today are managed as labor-driven functions rather than controlled systems," said Erin Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer of YMX Logistics. "By standardizing execution, instrumenting the yard with digital intelligence, and aligning operations to performance outcomes, we're giving enterprise shippers the most predictable and measurable way to operate one of the most challenging parts of their network."

"In an era defined by global volatility, yard operations can no longer remain a dark spot in the supply chain," said Bart De Muynck, industry expert and founder of Better Supply Chains. "What YMX has built is a new operating model for the yard. By converging physical execution with digital intelligence, their teams are enabling autonomous orchestration and continuous optimization, giving enterprise shippers predictable performance and genuine resilience across their distribution networks."

YMX Logistics will officially unveil these capabilities at booth #A518 in Hall A at MODEX 2026. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth to experience the Yard Operating System in action and connect with YMX experts. To schedule time in advance, visit ymxlogistics.com/modex.

ABOUT YMX

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in optimized and sustainable yard logistics, spotting and shuttling services, and yard management technology solutions. With a team that brings decades of experience working for large shippers, Silicon Valley innovators, and top-tier consulting firms, YMX delivers reliable, high-performance outsourced yard and transportation operations to enterprise customers and Fortune 500 companies across North America in the retail, manufacturing, and distribution sectors. For more information, please visit ymxlogistics.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

Cell: (404) 421-8497

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YMX Logistics