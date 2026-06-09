YMX Logistics Honored with 2026 Career Catalyst Award for Workforce Development Excellence

Recognition Highlights YMX's Commitment to Building the Next Generation of Yard Logistics and Transportation Professionals

HENDERSON, Nev., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, a leading national third-party logistics provider specializing in integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, today announces that it is a recipient of the 2026 Career Catalyst Awards from the Next Generation in Trucking Association (NGT). Winners are making a meaningful impact in developing, supporting, and advancing the next generation workforce across the trucking and transportation industry.

YMX Logistics - 2026 Career Catalyst Award Winner

Presented in partnership with The National Transportation Institute (NTI), the Career Catalyst Awards honor organizations that strengthen the industry's future through robust training, mentorship, leadership development, and career advancement initiatives.

At YMX Logistics, workforce development is a strategic priority and a core part of YMX's Yard Operating System (YOS). The company actively invests in leadership development, mentorship, operational training, and career growth programs designed to help employees build long-term careers in transportation and yard operations. YMX focuses on creating opportunities for advancement for women and emerging leaders while exposing new talent to the growing role of technology in modern supply chain operations.

"Our people show up every day and run some of the most complex yard operations in North America," said Erin Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer of YMX Logistics. "This industry is changing rapidly through electrification, artificial intelligence, and data-driven operations, but success still comes down to execution. We are proud to develop leaders who can adapt, innovate, and deliver consistent outcomes in that environment."

"We created the Career Catalyst Awards because there are companies across this industry doing incredible work to invest in people, but many of those efforts are not always seen or recognized," says Lindsey Trent, President & Co-Founder of the Association. "These awards were designed to spotlight organizations that are building real career pathways, partnering with schools, creating opportunities for young people, and helping position trucking and transportation as a first-choice career field for the next generation workforce."

You can learn more about the winners at https://driverwages.com/nti-congratulates-the-2026-career-catalyst-award-recipients/

ABOUT YMX

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in integrated yard logistics operations, spotting and shuttling services, trailer rentals, and yard management technology solutions. Through its Yard Operating System (YOS), YMX helps enterprise shippers improve visibility, execution, safety, sustainability, and operational performance across complex distribution and manufacturing networks. For more information, visit ymxlogistics.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

Mobile: (404) 421-8497

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YMX Logistics