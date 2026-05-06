YMX Logistics Receives 2026 ACT Expo Fleet Award for Leadership in Electric Yard Operations

Recognition highlights YMX's rapid expansion of electric yard truck operations across the U.S. and tech-enabled approach to sustainable yard logistics

HENDERSON, Nev., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, a leading national third-party logistics provider specializing in integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, today announced the company has received the 2026 ACT Expo Fleet Award in the Off-Road Fleet category. The award recognizes organizations advancing sustainable transportation through real-world operational deployment and measurable execution at scale. Former award winners include Amazon, Anheuser-Busch, Pepsico, Unilever, UPS, and other industry leaders.

2026 ACT Expo Fleet Award Winner - YMX Logistics 2026 ACT Expo Fleet Award Winner - YMX Logistics

YMX was recognized for rapidly expanding electric yard truck operations across large-scale distribution and manufacturing environments throughout North America. The company has significantly increased its electric yard truck deployments over the past year, with operations active across California, Indiana, Illinois, Georgia, Texas, and Maryland.

Since launching its electrification initiatives in 2024, YMX has focused on integrating electric terminal tractors into full production environments rather than isolated pilot programs. The vehicles are deployed in high-throughput yard operations that support continuous trailer movement, demanding duty cycles, and around-the-clock execution requirements.

As electric yard truck adoption accelerates across the logistics industry, YMX believes the market is entering a new phase where operational execution is becoming more important than the underlying vehicle itself. While many organizations now have access to similar OEM platforms and vehicle technologies, operational outcomes increasingly depend on how electric assets are integrated into daily workflows.

In less structured yard environments, electric assets are often underutilized or constrained by reactive workflows, inconsistent move planning, and poorly coordinated charging schedules. These operational gaps can limit throughput improvements and reduce the expected cost and emissions benefits of electrification programs.

YMX's approach addresses this challenge through its Yard Operating System (YOS), an operational framework that aligns labor planning, yard execution, equipment utilization, and technology into a standardized execution model. The system is designed to improve throughput consistency, reduce idle time, optimize asset utilization, and support more predictable operational and sustainability outcomes across enterprise networks.

"Electrification alone does not guarantee operational improvement," said Matt Yearling. "As electric yard trucks become more common across the market, the real differentiator is how those assets are deployed and managed inside the operation. The organizations seeing the best results are the ones building disciplined execution models that align labor, workflows, charging strategy, and operational visibility into one coordinated system."

Yearling added, "The future of sustainable yard operations will be defined less by the equipment itself and more by the operating model surrounding it. That's where the biggest long-term gains in utilization, efficiency, and emissions reduction will come from."

The 2026 ACT Expo Fleet Award winners reflect a broader shift occurring across transportation and logistics, where sustainable fleet management is increasingly tied to operational discipline, infrastructure readiness, and measurable execution outcomes rather than standalone technology deployments.

ABOUT YMX

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in integrated yard logistics operations, spotting and shuttling services, trailer rentals, and yard management technology solutions. Through its Yard Operating System (YOS), YMX helps enterprise shippers improve visibility, execution, safety, sustainability, and operational performance across complex distribution and manufacturing networks. For more information, visit ymxlogistics.com.

ABOUT ACT EXPO

ACT Expo is North America's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, bringing together fleet operators, OEMs, technology providers, infrastructure companies, and sustainability leaders focused on the future of commercial transportation. For more information, visit actexpo.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

Mobile: (404) 421-8497

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YMX Logistics