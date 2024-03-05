YNAB Enables Customers To Import Transaction Information from Apple Card, Apple Cash, and Savings with Apple Card

LEHI, Utah, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YNAB , an app and set of habits for your money, is among the first to integrate Apple's new FinanceKit API providing direct access to Apple Card, Apple Cash, and Savings with Apple Card transactions within YNAB.

YNAB helps users align their money with their priorities through a simple set of spending habits; direct access to Apple Card makes it faster and easier for users to view transactions and have total clarity of their spending. Apple Card, Apple Cash and Savings with Apple Card transactions now seamlessly sync with YNAB to reflect real-time spending, making it simple to always be up-to-date.

"We are thrilled to be one of the first apps selected by Apple to bring this feature to life," shares Todd Curtis, CEO of YNAB. "Since 2004, YNAB has been focused on helping people change their relationship with money, and we are excited that this integration will enhance the YNAB experience for Apple Card holders, making it even easier for them to spend confidently, save aspirationally, and even give joyfully."

To learn more or try YNAB free for 34-days, visit YNAB.com .

ABOUT YNAB: For two decades, YNAB has been teaching a set of simple money habits that have helped millions of people spend, save, and give without guilt or second-guessing. People find YNAB because they want to pay off debt and make financial progress—they stay because they've stopped fighting about money and have never slept better. YNAB offers an ever-evolving list of helpful features, and a wealth of resources, including free workshops, videos, podcasts, articles, guides, a book, and award-winning customer support. All designed to educate and inspire people with a friendly, flexible method that will change the way they think about money. Learn more at www.ynab.com .

