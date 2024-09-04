Yoast Elevates AI-Powered SEO Features

New Yoast AI Optimize feature offers users fast and simplified SEO with AI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoast, a global leader in search engine optimization (SEO) for WordPress, owned by Newfold Digital, today welcomes its latest AI feature, Yoast AI Optimize. Designed to make SEO tasks easier for small businesses, freelancers, content strategists and marketing professionals, AI Optimize harnesses the power of AI to enhance a user's content and ensure it is search engine friendly, all to improve rankings to boost site visibility.

With its comprehensive SEO features, user-friendly design, and ongoing innovation, Yoast is the SEO solution of choice for over 13 million WordPress sites worldwide. Known for its deep SEO expertise and trusted reputation for optimizing websites, Yoast is building on its success, and expanding its AI-powered offerings with AI Optimize, taking the next step beyond last fall's AI Generate feature.

"As AI-infused technology evolves, Yoast, the world's largest SEO plugin, remains at the forefront by combining our in-house SEO expertise with the technology of today to provide the highest quality SEO tools that simplify and elevate the user experience for all website owners. By improving search rankings, SEO drives targeted traffic, boosts credibility and helps businesses market their products and services more effectively in an increasingly competitive digital landscape," said Kimberley Cole, General Manager Europe at Newfold Digital, parent company of Yoast. "With Yoast AI Optimize, users can save time and energy by tapping into SEO powered by AI and unlocking the full potential of their website, blog, online store and more."

After drafting website copy and content, users often face the tedious and challenging task of manually optimizing it for SEO, a crucial step for gaining visibility in the Search Engine Results Page (SERP) and growing their business. Simply having content doesn't guarantee it will be found or rank well, but Yoast's new AI Optimize simplifies this process, removing complexity and bringing expert SEO optimization directly to customers. Harnessing the power of AI, this feature empowers users to optimize key aspects of their SEO content during the Yoast SEO Analysis process. With just a click on the sparkle icon, users can improve their site's overall SEO performance thanks to the AI-powered suggestions that are tailored to enhance the effectiveness of their content.

Yoast AI Optimize is automatically available to all Yoast SEO Premium customers with the 23.2 version and adds to the existing AI features offered by Yoast, including its AI-powered title and meta description generator. For more information on its advanced tools such as Yoast AI Generate and Yoast AI Optimize, please visit Yoast.com.

About Yoast

Yoast, founded in 2010 and acquired by Newfold Digital in 2021, is the global leader in search engine optimization (SEO) in WordPress. The Yoast SEO plugin has become an indispensable tool for WordPress websites aiming to bolster their rankings. With more than 13 million active downloads, Yoast SEO is a testament to Yoast's dedication to channeling more organic traffic from search engines and social platforms. Serving a diverse clientele, from local establishments to globally recognized sites, Yoast's mission remains clear: to make SEO accessible for everyone. Learn more about Yoast and its suite of products at Yoast.com.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

Media Contact:

Paola Lorenzo

[email protected]

SOURCE Newfold Digital