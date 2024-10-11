Yogi Berra: Baseball legend, family man, and pillar of faith

As New York's baseball teams eye a possible Subway World Series, family honor a man's legacy far beyond the ballpark Post this

In the park-like serenity of Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, owned and operated by the Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark, lies Lawrence "Yogi" Berra — one of baseball's most iconic figures.

As New York baseball fans watch the Yankees and Mets continue their postseason journeys, Yogi's son, Larry Berra II, reflects on his father's life. Known for his on-field brilliance and beloved "Yogi-isms," Yogi Berra's legacy extends well beyond the baseball diamond.

Yogi's presence was felt in many corners, from the Bronx to Montclair. A devout Catholic, he and his wife, Carmen, made faith and family central to their lives. Yogi attended Mass most Sundays and regularly worshipped at Montclair's Immaculate Conception Church when he was in town.

"Thanks to the Yankees organization, priests were brought to the clubhouse on game days so players could celebrate Mass before heading out onto the field," Larry said.

It's a testament to Yogi's commitment that he took time for his faith amid the demands of a stellar career that has spanned three MVP honors and 10 World Series titles.

Larry shared that growing up with a Hall of Fame father felt surprisingly normal.

"My dad didn't treat us differently," Larry recalled. "To us, he was just 'Dad' — even in the Yankee clubhouse, surrounded by legends like Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford."

As kids, Larry and his brothers, Tim and Dale, thought little of the attention their father received; only as they grew older did they fully appreciate the magnitude of his career.

"It was in middle school," Larry added, "when we started collecting baseball cards and hearing from friends who Dad really was."

While Yogi's public image reflected humility and kindness, his family life revealed even more of his warm and humorous nature. Family gatherings at the Berra household were a staple, especially during holidays, with Thanksgiving and Easter spent around Yogi's barbecue and tables laden with homemade dishes.

Carmen was the love of his life; the couple shared 65 devoted years before her passing in 2014. Yogi passed just a year later at the age of 90.

Larry remembers his mother's quiet strength and love, recalling her final days when she chose to care for Yogi in assisted living, saying, "Nobody can take care of my man like I can."

Yogi Berra's sense of community was legendary. He treated everyone with respect, a quality echoed in how he embraced teammate Elston Howard, the first Black player to join the Yankees, during a time when racial divides ran deep. As an Italian American, Yogi knew firsthand the sting of prejudice and connected with those who faced similar struggles.

Fans flock to the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center built at Montclair State University in Little Falls in 1998, where his legacy continues to inspire. Initially proposed by friends who admired him, the museum became his second home. It was also a source of pride for Carmen, who continued supporting the museum's vision.

"Dad didn't really think of himself as a public figure," Larry said. "He didn't want a museum at first but later loved it. He'd be there almost every day, sharing stories with visitors."

The museum, rich in baseball memorabilia and history, has become a place for fans to connect with Yogi's warmth and love for the game. It also provided baseball fans of all ages, including children who may only know Yogi through books or stories told by their parents and grandparents, a place to learn and connect with baseball history in a fun and interactive environment.

Beyond the museum's walls, Yogi's impact reverberates in unexpected ways. He is the only professional baseball Hall of Famer interred within the Archdiocese of Newark's cemeteries, making Gate of Heaven Cemetery a pilgrimage site for fans worldwide.

According to the Society of American Baseball Research (SABR), Yogi joins over 9,000 others connected to baseball, including Negro League players and notable figures from women's leagues, marked on SABR's online Baseball Graves Map.

Yogi's grave is visited by fans from across the country, paying homage to a Navy WWII veteran and baseball legend who transformed the sport through wit and warmth and left an indelible mark on American culture. Yogi's humor was a source of joy and a guiding light for Larry. He was famous for his many Yogi-isms, including, "It ain't over till it's over" and "When you come to a fork in the road, take it."

Larry shared that the family was accustomed to his unique turns of phrase.

"The way he spoke, you had to really listen," Larry said, chuckling, "but we always knew what he meant."

One of the family's favorite memories involves Yogi's reaction to Carmen taking the kids to see "Doctor Zhivago."

"What's wrong with them now?" he quipped, capturing his light-hearted view of life's challenges.

As a player, Yogi was an 18-time All-Star (1948-1961 and 1962), 13-time World Series champion (1947, 1949-1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1962, 1969, 1977, and 1978), and three-time American League MVP. He had his jersey number 8 retired in 1972.

He also managed the Yankees in 1964, when they won the American League pennant and served as a coach for several winning seasons, including back-to-back World Series titles in 1977 and 1978.

Yogi joined the New York Mets as a coach in 1965 and played a vital role during the "Miracle Mets" season in 1969 when they won the franchise's first-ever World Series championship. He became the Mets' manager in 1972 and led the Mets to the National League pennant in 1973.

Yogi's unique distinction of winning pennants in both leagues highlights his adaptability and lasting influence on both New York baseball franchises, further cementing Yogi's place in baseball lore.

Larry, now retired after running his own commercial flooring business for pharmaceutical plants, spends most days playing softball with his 70+ men's travel league. He feels his father's legacy is far more incredible than any World Series ring or accolade.

"For Dad, it wasn't about fame or records," Larry reflected. "He wanted to be remembered as someone who loved his family, faith, and friends. He was just happy to be a part of people's lives."

