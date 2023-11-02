YoGoody Brings Its Innovative Products to the Anuga Fair

The Portuguese Health Food Brand Shines Out at the World's Leading Trade Fair for Food and Beverages

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anuga Fair is the world's leading trade fair for food and beverages. It is famous for its lively events, diverse crowds, and dynamic experiences. The fair is a conglomeration of 10 different trade shows, all held under a single roof in Cologne, Germany. This year, the event took place from October 7 - 11, and YoGoody was in attendance.

"We set up a stand at Anuga to present our innovative health products," explains YoGoody founder Anabela Ferreira. "The event was a tremendous success for YoGoody. We were able to connect with retailers from multiple countries that were interested in listing YoGoody in their e-commerce storefronts as well as on their brick-and-mortar shelves. We look forward to future events like this as YoGoody continues to grow within the health food industry."

The Anuga Fair is an event that focuses on openness, transparency, and trust. Its website boldly claims: "On the way to a sustainable and fair food system, the global food industry is currently experiencing dynamic change. As the world's leading trade fair for food and beverages, Anuga is bringing the largest international industry community together and generating a positive spirit of optimism."

The event seeks to build partnerships, embrace trends, and spark transformation. These globally-minded goals attract a large crowd, and 2023 was no exception. Along with Ferreira and the YoGoody team, 7,900 other exhibitors presented their innovative products from 118 different nations. They were able to gain valuable exposure to a crowd of 140,000 industry visitors from 200 countries.

This is the ideal environment for YoGoody's disruptive innovation. The brand features a growing collection of holistic health beverages and food products. For example, YoGoody's 1.2.3. Yog product line functions as an accessible and sustainable alternative to yogurt. Its GummyGoody products also provide high-quality vitamins in a fun, gummy format that targets sleep, brain, and immunity support.

Even in an event filled with exciting new ideas, the sustainable, nutritious, easy-to-use breakthroughs that YoGoody is creating shone out. The brand is creating a buzz wherever it goes, whether it's through attending the Anuga Fair in Cologne or via its push to build its presence in North America. (It is currently in the process of entering the U.S. marketplace.) From one side of the Atlantic to the other, the YoGoody name is making waves and challenging the status quo as it sets a new bar for convenient, sustainable nutrition.

About YoGoody
YoGoody operates out of Oporto, Portugal. The company was founded by Anabela Ferreira in 2022 as a way to create a yogurt alternative that is packed with nutrition, hyperconvenient, and sustainably made. YoGoody has nutritionists on staff and invests heavily in R&D. Since its inception, the brand has grown to include three primary product labels: 1.2.3. YOG (everyday health), YoGoody+ (advanced formula), and GummyGoody (targeted supplemental support). Learn more at yogoody.com.

YoGoody
Email: [email protected]
Phone Number: 351963947851

SOURCE YoGoody

