YOOBIC Announces Executive Hires to Drive Continued Growth

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams, today announced three new executive-level hires as it accelerates growth in over 80 countries worldwide, including key markets in the United States and Europe.

Already trusted by more than 200 global brands, YOOBIC has seen a surge in demand for its mobile solutions during the COVID pandemic, as global enterprises have sought more resilient and efficient ways to manage distributed workforces. Over 100,000 employees are now using YOOBIC's apps, with the number of executed digital tasks increased by 4X and virtual lessons conducted up 80-fold since before the pandemic.

With headcount growing to more than 200 employees located at offices in New York, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Milan, YOOBIC is strengthening its leadership team by hiring three, industry veterans to spearhead its continuing growth:

Eric Rosenthal, SVP of Sales, has over two decades of experience driving sales growth for high growth SaaS companies including CrowdTwist, Pictela, and Emissary.io. Eric comes to YOOBIC from BlueSky Revenue Group, where he specialized in helping European firms to develop Revenue and GTM strategies for the North American market.



Christel Grizaut, SVP of Marketing, brings more than 20 years' experience running marketing operations for Fortune 1000 companies in the United States, EMEA and APAC. As marketing director for Acronis and later VP of marketing for Akeneo, Christel brings a wealth of experience developing global marketing and PR strategies for leading B2B tech innovators.



Tamzyn Furse, VP of People, brings over 15 years of experience amplifying talent and managing human resources for global technology organizations. Most recently, she was Global VP of People at Emarsys, overseeing a workforce spread across multiple business units in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States and the APAC region.

"Enterprises of all kinds are opening their doors once more, and frontline teams are playing a critical role in enabling organizations to serve their returning customers safely and efficiently," says YOOBIC CEO Fabrice Haiat. "YOOBIC is helping to ensure that organizations can effectively support, engage, and train these vital employees — and with these new executive hires, we're putting the talent and vision in place to support our global growth and better serve clients in the months to come."

YOOBIC is an all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to work, learn and communicate - all in one place. With digitized task management, streamlined communications and mobile learning, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 200+ global brands including Boots, Burgerfi, Lancome, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, Vans and Sanofi trust YOOBIC solutions to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve their customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

