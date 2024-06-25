YOOBIC Announces Partnership With Luxury Fashion House Moschino to Tailor Frontline Learning

Industry-leading frontline employee experience platform empowers luxury retailer's global store teams with smarter, faster training and enhanced connectivity

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the AI-powered frontline employee experience platform, today revealed an exciting partnership with leading Italian fashion house Moschino. The collaboration is central to a bold new learning and development program from the luxury brand, with YOOBIC's sophisticated yet user-friendly digital workplace solution elevating staff training and communications across Moschino's 150+ global retail locations.

Adoption and satisfaction soar with mobile microlearning

With YOOBIC implemented, Moschino's learning landscape has been transformed, with course completion rates increasing to a remarkable 98%. Gone are the days of hours sat at computers plowing through digital workbooks and exercises — instead, frontline employees can now access bespoke bite-sized mobile training anytime, anywhere via YOOBIC's sleek iOS and Android app.

Short-form videos, images, quizzes, and other interactive content keep learning stimulating and engaging, even during brief moments between serving shoppers. YOOBIC's game-based training also allows Moschino's leaders to spark healthy competition among co-workers by awarding leaderboard points for course completion and contest participation. This dynamic, modern approach has been a big hit with learners — store teams now report feeling genuinely excited about training modules, evidenced by excellent average course ratings of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Global L&D program rollout and tracking made possible with YOOBIC

Thanks to YOOBIC's native L&D content-building features, it's easy for Moschino managers to create and launch engaging and relevant microlearning opportunities at speed. At the same time, thanks to the platform's powerful language translation capability, regional gaps are being bridged with the development and delivery of localized training content that works across all regions. This has proven particularly useful in the brand's Asian markets, where language barriers were previously an obstacle to unified, global learning.

Armed with YOOBIC, senior Moschino leaders now also enjoy a data-driven, 360° view of their teams' training outcomes thanks to the app's robust analytics. Interactive dashboards make tracking program success refreshingly simple, while real-time updates mean managers can make tweaks to content based on what resonates best.

A cohesive global community

With YOOBIC's new online Communities feature — where associates share knowledge, celebrate achievements, and connect with overseas peers — coupled with real-time translation, a strong support network between Moschino's globally dispersed workforce is emerging.

The system has also proven invaluable in helping Moschino bridge communications gaps between corporate and customer-facing staff. Features like private chat, group conversations, and video calls foster connectivity, and the app's social feed is ideal for sharing announcements, celebrating joint successes, and connecting colleagues wherever they happen to be.

About Moschino

Moschino, the iconic Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its bold and playful designs, was founded by Franco Moschino in 1983 in Milan. 2024 marks the appointment of a new Creative Director, Adrian Appiolaza, to helm the artistic vision of the House. Moschino is part of the Aeffe Group, whose brand portfolio also includes Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, and Pollini. The brand offers women's ready-to-wear, menswear, accessories, and fragrance.

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an AI-powered frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including Boots, GameStop, Lacoste, Lidl, Mattress Firm, Michaels, Peloton, Pret, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

