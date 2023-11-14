YOOBIC Appoints B2B Sales Veterans to Accelerate Global Expansion

Execs will help North American and global brands leverage cutting-edge tech to redefine the frontline experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the all-in-one frontline employee experience platform, today announced two key strategic appointments to strengthen its global sales team, accelerate growth, and help companies around the world to boost performance, increase profits, and redefine the frontline experience. Sales veteran Daniel Cuffley is named Senior Vice President of Global Sales, with responsibility for all YOOBIC's global sales operations, and tenured sales rockstar Jenna Goldstein is named Head of Sales, US.

"At YOOBIC, we're transforming the frontline experience for the world's biggest brands leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies," said Fabrice Haiat, YOOBIC founder and CEO. "Daniel and Jenna bring the proven talent, empathy, and deep industry know-how that's needed to help brands leverage our platform to support their employees, elevate the customer experience, and drive bottom-line results."

Cuffley previously led YOOBIC's sales efforts in the EMEA and APAC regions, drawing on his deep retail and technology experience to develop new sales and pipe generation processes, build trusting partnerships, and drive international growth. He has also held key leadership positions at major companies including Medallia, Motorola, and Yahoo, gaining extensive experience in sales, retail, and mobile internet, and has been instrumental in brokering large deals, series B/C startups, and building effective global teams.

As SVP of Global Sales, Cuffley's top priority is to build a strong culture and align YOOBIC's global sales teams to unlock exponential growth. In addition to supporting YOOBIC's rapid growth in the APAC region and around the world, Cuffley's first focus will be on the US market, where YOOBIC expects to generate over 50% of global revenue over the next 12 to 18 months.

"As a retail leader, I've traveled tens of thousands of miles a year visiting stores and meeting with frontline teams — so I understand how compelling YOOBIC's employee experience platform is for both leaders and frontline workers," Cuffley says. "YOOBIC already has an incredible network of sales leaders. I'm honored that Fabrice asked me to step up and evolve our global sales team to bring YOOBIC's amazing platform to an even wider audience."

Cuffley's work in the crucial North American market will be supported by Goldstein, a former LinkedIn sales leader who is now stepping up from her role as Head of Strategic Accounts to run YOOBIC's US sales operations. During her four years at YOOBIC, Goldstein has already grown the company's US footprint 10X and worked to build enduring partnerships with Fortune 100 retailers and other major clients.

"Now more than ever, North American brands are prioritizing their frontline teams and seeking creative ways to make their employees successful and proud of the career they've chosen," Jenna Goldstein says. "We've witnessed explosive growth over the past 24 months as we've unveiled powerful YOOBIC's communities and automation features, and more recently new AI capabilities. I'm excited to move forward in partnership with Dan and the leadership team."

YOOBIC's accelerating global growth will be supported by the launch of YOOBIC NEO , a powerful new AI coach designed to scale and personalize the frontline experience. With revenue growth of over 100% projected for 2024, and key new customer logos including Levi's, GameStop, Pret a Manger, Mattress Firm, and Michaels, YOOBIC's new senior sales leaders will be making additional hires in coming weeks to support YOOBIC's solution selling operations.

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Lidl, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience.

To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE YOOBIC