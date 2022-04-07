YOOBIC Awarded SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

Audit confirms digital workplace leader's commitment to data security

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams, today announced that it has obtained its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification. The widely recognized auditing standard, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), affirms YOOBIC's clear commitment to data security and to providing the controls and processes needed to safeguard data across the value chain.

The SOC 2 Type 1 certification underscores YOOBIC's commitment to ensuring institutional-grade data security for customers that manage millions of communication messages, training content, and tasks every day across their frontline teams. The in-depth audit was conducted by a top independent CPA firm, Hancock Askew & Co LLP, who verified the security, availability, and confidentiality of the YOOBIC digital workplace platform.

YOOBIC adheres to the market's most rigorous security protocols, including regular third-party compliance audits and penetration tests, to deliver a seamless product that meets the security needs of even the most demanding organizations. Users can progressively implement new use cases, or deploy the platform to more users and geographies, while remaining confident that their data security remains in full compliance with the most rigorous industry standards.

"Organizations need to feel completely confident in entrusting their data to their digital workplace solutions, and unlocking its value for hundreds or even thousands of employees at all operational levels," said Avi Haiat, CTO of YOOBIC. "With this audit, we're underscoring our commitment to delivering a robust solution for businesses of all sizes, enabling them to modernize their workforces without worrying about the security of their data."

Customers can feel confident that YOOBIC's digital workplace has met all the requirements set out by AICPA, and has implemented all the data control and security systems needed to deliver a robust, SOC-compliant product.

About YOOBIC:

YOOBIC is an all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work - all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 300+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, Vans and Sanofi trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve their customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

