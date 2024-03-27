YOOBIC Bolsters C-Suite Leadership with Appointment of Noreen Allen as Chief Marketing Officer

Highly accomplished B2B marketing leader to accelerate global growth and market expansion

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC , the AI-powered frontline employee experience platform, today announced the strategic appointment of Noreen Allen as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Allen brings over two decades of experience in driving marketing success for high-growth B2B technology companies. In her new role, she will lead YOOBIC's global marketing strategy, focusing on accelerating growth, global brand awareness, and market expansion.

With an impressive track record of scaling five tech companies to successful outcomes, Allen has consistently demonstrated her ability to build go-to-market organizations that deliver measurable business impact. Throughout her career, she has served as a trusted advisor to C-suite executives, collaborating cross-functionally to develop and execute strategic marketing initiatives that drive revenue growth and market share gains.

"We are delighted to welcome Noreen to YOOBIC's executive leadership team," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. "Her proven expertise in accelerating revenue growth, crafting powerful, category-leading brand narratives, and fostering customer success in the B2B technology space will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global leadership and help more retail organizations transform their frontline operations."

Prior to joining YOOBIC, Allen led marketing for several scale-up tech organizations, including serving as the CMO at Bandwidth, a global communications software company, where she played an instrumental role in scaling the business to nearly $500 million in revenue, growing the team to over 1,000 employees, and successfully leading the company through its IPO in 2017.

"I am thrilled to join YOOBIC at this exciting stage of the company's growth journey," said Allen. "YOOBIC's innovative platform is transforming operations for retailers globally - allowing them to fully empower and engage their frontline workforce to boost performance. YOOBIC is incredibly well positioned in a red-hot space, with a fantastic customer base, and the market's most robust product. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to expand our market presence, further elevate the brand, and deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide."

Allen's appointment follows YOOBIC's recent recognition by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . This prestigious honor underscores YOOBIC's commitment to revolutionizing the frontline employee experience through cutting-edge AI and mobile workplace technology. With significant milestones achieved over the past 18 months, including the launch of YOOBIC NEO, an AI-powered suite of tools, and the expansion of its platform to serve over 300 organizations across 80 countries, YOOBIC is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth and innovation under Allen's marketing leadership.

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an AI-powered frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including GameStop, MattressFirm, Michaels, Lacoste, Lidl, Boots, Peloton, Pret, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

