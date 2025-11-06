YOOBIC Strengthens Its Leadership in AI for Retail with Powerful Fall 2025 Platform Release

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the leading AI-powered retail operations and frontline performance platform, today unveiled its Fall 2025 Release, introducing major upgrades to its AI suite, analytics, and user experience.

With these enhancements, YOOBIC strengthens its position as the #1 AI platform for retail operations, helping global brands boost store execution, employee training, and frontline productivity through intelligent automation and embedded performance insights.

This release focuses on two key priorities for retailers: embedding AI across every workflow to empower store leaders and associates and delivering actionable performance insights that help teams drive measurable business impact.

AI That Transforms Store Operations and Frontline Training

YOOBIC's AI suite, powered by its NEO Assistant and advanced AI Content Creation tools, brings the power of generative AI to every retail employee, from HQ teams to in-store associates.

Key AI Enhancements in the Fall Release

AI Content Creation for Everyone: YOOBIC's generative AI engine is now available to 100% of users, enabling instant creation of learning content, quizzes, and internal communications.





AI Learning Lesson Builder 2.0: Built directly into the learning content creation workflow, this feature uses natural language understanding and validation to ensure content accuracy, structure, and context before generating advanced lessons and quizzes.





AI Post Formatting: Automatically optimizes layouts, fonts, and colors based on top-performing posts and brand identity, making every internal update on-brand and engaging.





Automatically optimizes layouts, fonts, and colors based on top-performing posts and brand identity, making every internal update on-brand and engaging. NEO Assistant Analytics: NEO Assistant is a conversational chatbot where employees can ask questions about store procedures, product details, etc, and receive immediate responses. YOOBIC expands offering with new tracking and feedback analysis, measuring accuracy and adoption across the organization.

These innovations make YOOBIC the most comprehensive AI platform for retail workforce enablement, merging content creation, continuous learning, and data-driven performance into one unified experience.

Turning Intelligence Into Impact

The YOOBIC Fall Release also deepens visibility into retail performance metrics, helping teams make smarter decisions at the speed of work.

Business KPIs in the Activity Hub: Managers and employees can now view key retail KPIs such as conversion rate, average basket, and units per transaction (UPT) directly within daily workflows.





Managers and employees can now view key retail KPIs such as conversion rate, average basket, and units per transaction (UPT) directly within daily workflows. Track Performance and Trends: Users can monitor changes over time, spotting patterns and shifts to make informed decisions to drive in-store sales and customer satisfaction.

This shift brings analytics into the workflow, transforming data into daily performance improvement, not just post-analysis reporting.

A Smarter, Simpler Platform Experience

YOOBIC's redesigned interface delivers a faster, and more intuitive experience optimized for mobile use. The update simplifies user journeys, boosts engagement, and makes AI-driven workflows effortless for users across the retail organization.

"Product innovation is central to who we are," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and Co-Founder of YOOBIC. "This release represents the next stage in our mission to make AI practical, accessible, and transformative for every frontline retail team. We're giving retailers the tools to turn intelligence into action and driving measurable results and redefining performance on the store floor."

YOOBIC: The AI Platform for Retail Operations

YOOBIC continues to lead the category of AI-powered retail operations software, serving over 350 global brands, including leaders in fashion, beauty, grocery, and hospitality.

The platform unites task management, communications, training, and performance analytics in one mobile-first solution, enhanced by a powerful layer of generative AI and predictive insights.

What Sets YOOBIC Apart

AI deeply embedded in every workflow — not an add-on.





Designed specifically for retail and frontline environments .





. Proven to boost productivity, compliance, and sales performance.

With the Fall 2025 Release, YOOBIC sets a new benchmark for AI in retail operations, making every store team smarter, faster, and more effective.

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is the leading AI-powered store operations platform helping global retailers drive measurable business impact through operational excellence and intelligent automation. Its mobile-first platform enables retail teams to execute tasks, communicate, and learn — directly from the sales floor.

By embedding AI and analytics into daily operations, YOOBIC helps retailers improve compliance, increase sales, and elevate the customer experience.

YOOBIC is trusted by over 350 global brands and backed by Insight Partners, Felix Capital, and Highland Europe.

Learn more at www.yoobic.com .

