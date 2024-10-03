YOOBIC Leads G2's Fall 2024 Report with No. 1 Rankings Across Retail Execution and Task Management Categories

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the AI-powered frontline employee experience platform, has once again secured its position as the market leader in G2's Fall 2024 Report. Dominating the rankings in three key categories, YOOBIC continues to outperform industry peers, demonstrating consistent growth and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction.

This Year's Highlights:

#1 in Grid® Report for Retail Execution | Fall 2024

#1 in Mid-Market Grid® Report for Retail Task Management | Fall 2024

#1 in Grid® Report for Retail Task Management | Fall 2024

YOOBIC was featured in a record 142 reports and earned 27 badges in G2's Fall 2024 Report, up from 113 reports and 17 badges in the Spring 2024 Report. With over 130 customer reviews on G2, YOOBIC's consistent recognition by real users underscores its market-leading ability to simplify task management, improve operational efficiency, facilitate seamless collaboration, and streamline communication.

In addition to praising its user-friendly and powerful product features that transform day-to-day operations, customers view YOOBIC as a true partner, deeply committed to understanding and anticipating their needs. They emphasize the company's dedication to helping customers continuously optimize platform usage through expert and tailored support.

One enterprise user from the QSR industry emphasized YOOBIC's ongoing collaboration with customers, highlighting the team's responsiveness to feedback and customization requests. Another enterprise retail customer called YOOBIC a "vital resource" for enhancing operational excellence across all stores, freeing up managers' time to focus on customer experiences. These reviews demonstrate that YOOBIC's value extends far beyond software—serving as a trusted partner in driving long-term success and empowering frontline teams to excel.

"Our continued success in the G2 rankings is a testament to our unwavering commitment to enhancing the employee experience for companies with a large frontline workforce, whether in fashion, grocery, restaurants, or manufacturing," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. "We're proud not only to have created a product that solves customer pain points and delivers impact on a daily basis, but also to be alongside these amazing customers as they navigate challenges and experience growth phases."

About YOOBIC:

YOOBIC is an AI-powered frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. Over 350 companies worldwide, including Boots, GameStop, Lacoste, Lidl, Mattress Firm, Michaels, Pret, Puma, and Vans, trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com .

