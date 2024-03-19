YOOBIC Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

Frontline employee experience platform joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and more

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, an AI-powered frontline employee experience platform, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"We're thrilled and humbled to be recognized by Fast Company for our innovations in empowering frontline workers," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. "This honor validates our mission to revolutionize the way companies engage, train, and support their customer-facing teams through cutting-edge AI and mobile technology."

Over the past 18 months, YOOBIC has made significant strides in transforming how frontline staff work:

Launched YOOBIC NEO, a suite of AI-powered tools designed to elevate the frontline employee experience. NEO Creator enables the swift creation of engaging, relevant content and revolutionizes training by repurposing existing resources into personalized microlearning, reducing course creation time by 75%. Meanwhile, NEO Moderator maintains a safe, inclusive online community and NEO Assistant serves as a personal pocket assistant offering real-time, self-serve support.





Introduced new features to promote collaboration and knowledge sharing among frontline employees, including onboarding paths, interest-based micro-communities, and gamified learning experiences. These enhancements foster a stronger sense of belonging and provide opportunities for peer-to-peer support and recognition.





Expanded its platform to serve over 300 organizations and 2 million users across 80 countries. Leading brands like Boots, H&M, and TFG rely on YOOBIC to achieve 90%+ execution compliance, 3x higher community engagement, 30% less paper usage, and millions in operational cost savings.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online , as well as in app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

