YOOBIC Partners With Legion to Elevate Frontline Employee Performance and Experience

Digital workplace leader teams up with workforce management pioneer to optimize retail and food service operations

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today YOOBIC, the all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams, announced a new strategic partnership with Legion Technologies , a pioneer in AI-powered workforce management (WFM), to provide the most comprehensive solution available to employers with large hourly-paid workforces. The combined power of these platforms will allow more visibility, transparency, and operational efficiency for frontline teams.

Hourly workforce operations are in dire need of transformation. With two-thirds of frontline workers (60%) describing their job as understaffed, and three-quarters (72%) feeling unduly worn out after work , workload management is a critical capability for today's retailers, food service operators, and other businesses. Additionally, Legion's recent State of the Hourly Workforce Report uncovered that hourly workers had an Employee Net Promoter Score of -7, indicating a deep dissatisfaction amongst this group.

To boost morale and retain their best employees, businesses need to bring workloads in sync with workforce capacity. Together, Legion and YOOBIC will enable these businesses to increase employee engagement through superior task management, communication, and efficiency. These solutions will complement each other to modernize the frontline experience.

Legion is recognized as a pioneer in AI-powered workforce management (WFM), with a powerful platform that helps businesses ranging from retailers and restaurants to logistics and manufacturing to optimize labor efficiency and enhance the employee experience simultaneously. With advanced AI-driven demand-forecasting and labor-budgeting, the Legion WFM platform enables organizations to optimize labor efficiency and increase sales by assigning their best workers to the shifts and situations where they are most needed.

The platform also drives employee satisfaction with greater scheduling flexibility and control, modern communication tools and self-service capabilities, instant access to wage and performance information and rewards designed specifically for the needs of hourly employees and their managers.

Through the new partnership, the Legion WFM platform will dovetail seamlessly with YOOBIC's game-changing mobile-optimized digital workplace tools to deliver across-the-board benefits for top retail and food service organizations as they streamline operations and engage their workforces. Together, YOOBIC and Legion will further supercharge frontline teams with capabilities that provide more efficient task management, improved labor optimization, and enhanced empowerment for hourly-paid employees.

"For frontline teams, YOOBIC's powerful digital workplace platform and Legion's AI-based WFM platform really are a match made in heaven," said Sanish Mondkar, Legion's CEO and founder. "Now, employers can automatically create optimized schedules that match business needs with employee preferences — while simultaneously empowering their frontline teams to work smarter and deliver more value along the way."

"Legion has built an amazing WFM solution, and this strategic partnership will add enormous value for YOOBIC's retail and food service customers," said Fabrice Haiat, YOOBIC's CEO. "By bringing together these two solutions, we're building something that's greater than the sum of its parts — a true end-to-end solution that simultaneously optimizes workforce management, boosts efficiency and engagement, and dramatically improves the employee experience."

*Source: Frontline Employee Experience Survey, April 2022, Hanover Research & YOOBIC

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work - all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 300+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, Vans and Sanofi trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve their customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About LEGION TECHNOLOGIES

Legion Technologies' mission is to transform hourly jobs into good jobs. The company's industry-leading, AI-powered workforce management (WFM) platform optimizes labor efficiency and enhances the employee experience simultaneously – at scale. The Legion WFM platform has been proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. The company is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures. For more information, visit https://legion.co .

SOURCE YOOBIC