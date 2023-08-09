YOOBIC Recognized as Top Disrupter in the Coresight Research Innovator Matrix for Retail Workforce Management

YOOBIC ranked as second highest in "Level of Innovation" for its advanced technology offerings and disruptive product vision that solve retailers' needs

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frontline Employee Experience Platform, (FEXP) YOOBIC, today announced that it has been selected as one of the Top 10 technology providers for US retail workforce management in the Coresight Research Innovator Matrix. Of the more than 150 vendors evaluated, YOOBIC distinguished itself by achieving the second-highest rank on the "Level of Innovation" measure.

Retailers continue to grapple with the challenges of workforce management, facing persistent hurdles such as lagging workplace productivity, declining employee morale, and escalating turnover rates — factors that lead to notable revenue losses. However, 82% of organizations that integrated advanced workforce management tools saw an uptick in sales conversions , and 79% observed reduced operational expenses. The Coresight Research Innovator Matrix acts as a compass for retailers seeking to harness cutting-edge technological solutions in workforce management, by offering a comprehensive assessment of the top players in the industry.

The Coresight Research report underscores YOOBIC's comprehensive approach to retail workforce management, which combines employee communication, mobile learning, and task management into a unified, mobile-centric platform. Equipped with real-time analytics, AI-driven insights, and seamless integrations with both enterprise HR systems and external applications, YOOBIC emerges as a robust solution for retailers that not only catalyzes operational transformation but also generates a positive employee experience, which is crucial for drawing in and retaining premier talent.

"Being acknowledged in the Coresight Research Innovator Matrix is another testament to our continued commitment to innovation at YOOBIC. Our mission goes beyond simply addressing the immediate challenges retailers face; we aim to future-proof their businesses against the ever-evolving market dynamics," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. "With our industry-first FEXP and an expanding suite of powerful AI tools, we're transforming workforce management into a conduit for enhanced operational efficiency, heightened customer satisfaction, and sustainable profitability over time."

"YOOBIC is a featured innovator in the Coresight Research Innovator Matrix: Workforce Management report, standing out as a leader by providing an all-in-one solution that is tailored to meet the complex demands of today's retailers. Its innovative approach, merging AI-powered insights with essential tools for communication and deskless workforce management, exemplifies the company's deep understanding of the retail landscape. YOOBIC's relentless focus on innovation makes them a leader in this category and a suitable partner for retailers seeking to transform workforce management into a strategic advantage."

Access the Coresight Research Innovator Matrix: Workforce Management here: https://coresight.com/research/innovator-matrix-workforce-management/

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Lidl, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Coresight Research

Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Lagos, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mangalore (India). The firm provides data-driven analysis and strategic advisory to clients including retailers, brands, enterprise technology companies, accelerators and more. In addition to being renowned for its breadth and depth of research, Coresight Research is known for its expertise in the China market, helping clients with market entry and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Coresight Research is also known for its Innovator Intelligence platform, consisting of a vast network of technology entrepreneurs that it actively cultivates through events, mentorship, and regularly updated report coverage. For more information, visit www.coresight.com .

SOURCE YOOBIC