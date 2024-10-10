YOOBIC Recognized in Five Key Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports for 2024, Reinforcing Its Position as an Industry Leader

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the AI-powered frontline employee experience platform, today announced its inclusion as a sample vendor in five distinct Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports for 2024, highlighting its innovative contributions to workforce transformation, retail applications, and digital workplace solutions. The recognition underscores YOOBIC's commitment to enhancing employee experience, communication, and operational efficiency for frontline workers across various industries.

YOOBIC has been featured in the following Gartner Hype Cycle reports:

Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, 2024

Hype Cycle for Retail Applications, 2024

Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies, 2024

Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2024

Hype Cycle for Workforce Transformation, 2024

These reports emphasize YOOBIC's role in transforming the employee experience through innovative experience tech (EXTech) solutions and frontline superapps. By being recognized across multiple categories, YOOBIC continues to demonstrate leadership in providing first-in- class tools that help businesses empower their frontline teams to work smarter, stay engaged, and boost productivity.

"Being recognized in five Gartner Hype Cycle reports is a tremendous honor and a testament to our mission of empowering frontline workers," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and Co-founder of YOOBIC. "Our platform is designed to create a seamless experience for non-desk workers, providing them with the tools they need to thrive. This recognition further validates the value of our solutions in driving operational efficiency and fostering engagement for the modern workforce."

Key highlights from the Gartner reports include:

Leadership in Frontline Worker EXTech : YOOBIC was recognized in multiple reports for its mobile-first platform that improves communication, scheduling, and well-being for frontline workers, helping organizations better engage and retain talent.

: YOOBIC was recognized in multiple reports for its mobile-first platform that improves communication, scheduling, and well-being for frontline workers, helping organizations better engage and retain talent. Recognition for Frontline Superapps : YOOBIC's platform was highlighted for its ability to unify critical workforce tasks into a single, easy-to-use app, driving both operational efficiency and employee engagement.

: YOOBIC's platform was highlighted for its ability to unify critical workforce tasks into a single, easy-to-use app, driving both operational efficiency and employee engagement. Priority Matrix Presence: YOOBIC was included in the Priority Matrix sections of several reports, signifying its high potential to impact workforce transformation through communication and productivity-enhancing tools.

The company also recently announced two key new hires; Julien Lesaicherre as Chief Growth Officer and Laurent Martin as Senior Vice President of Product to support its expansion into new markets and drive continued innovation. YOOBIC was also recognized in the G2 awards for best-in-class service, further demonstrating the strength of its offerings and its growing industry footprint.

"The Gartner recognitions, coupled with our recent wins in customer satisfaction and industry accolades, showcase our ongoing efforts to lead the frontline workforce revolution," said Noreen Allen, YOOBIC's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are excited to continue delivering impactful solutions that help our customers navigate the complexities of today's work environment."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an AI-powered frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work — all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. Over 350 companies worldwide, including Boots, GameStop, Lacoste, Lidl, Mattress Firm, Michaels, Pret, Puma, and Vans, trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com .

