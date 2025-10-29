YOOBIC Recognized in Six 2025 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the leading store operations platform for frontline retail teams, today announced its inclusion as a sample vendor in six 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle reports, marking the third consecutive year of recognition across multiple Gartner Hype Cycles.

YOOBIC was named in the following 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle reports:

Hype Cycle for Workforce Transformation, 2025





Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2025





Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies, 2025





Hype Cycle for Corporate Learning Technologies, 2025





Hype Cycle for Talent Management Technology, 2025





Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, 2025



"We are thrilled to be recognized once again in multiple Gartner Hype Cycle reports," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. "We believe this multi-year recognition underscores YOOBIC's leadership in shaping the frontline digital workplace market. Our mission is to ensure every frontline worker is connected, productive, and engaged, and we think these reports validate the critical role YOOBIC plays in helping organizations around the world achieve that vision."

YOOBIC has established itself as a category leader in the frontline digital workplace market, serving more than 350 global enterprises across retail and hospitality. By uniting task management, communication, and learning in a single mobile-first platform, YOOBIC enables retailers to achieve measurable business impact while enhancing employee experience.

"We believe that YOOBIC continues to be recognized by Gartner for its ability to deliver business-critical technologies such as Frontline Worker EXTech, Employee Experience Platforms, and Digital Workplace Applications," Haiat added. "In our view, we are reinforcing our position as a global leader in transforming how organizations empower, train, and engage their frontline employees."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is the leading store operations platform for frontline retail teams. Our mobile app gives retail leaders and store associates the tools they need to execute, communicate, and learn — all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitised task management, YOOBIC drives productivity, agility, and operational consistency while dramatically improving the frontline employee experience. Over 350 retailers worldwide trust YOOBIC to gain real-time visibility into execution across locations and improve customer experience. YOOBIC investors include Insight Partners, Felix Capital and Highland Europe. Learn more at www.yoobic.com .

