YOOBIC Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Iain Chidgey as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Ongoing Global Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the leading store operations platform for frontline retail teams, today announced the appointment of Iain Chidgey as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Chidgey will lead YOOBIC's global revenue organization, overseeing sales, customer success, and go-to-market strategy as the company continues its rapid international growth.

Iain Chidgey, CRO, YOOBIC

With over two decades of leadership experience in enterprise software, Chidgey brings a proven record of scaling high-growth technology companies and delivering consistent revenue performance. He has played key roles in three successful IPOs and two acquisitions, driving sustainable growth and shareholder value across the fintech and security sectors.

"Bringing Iain on board marks a major milestone for YOOBIC as we continue to scale our business globally," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and Co-founder of YOOBIC. "His extensive experience leading revenue organizations through high-growth phases and his customer-centric approach align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the frontline employee experience. We're thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team."

Before joining YOOBIC, Chidgey served as Chief Revenue Officer at FintechOS, where he led global sales and customer success teams, delivering an innovative technology-as-a-service platform that empowers financial institutions to accelerate digital transformation and customer growth. He previously held senior leadership roles at Sumo Logic, Delphix, ArcSight, Portal Software and Oracle, where he built world-class teams, brought transformative technologies to market, and developed recurring revenue models grounded in exceptional customer satisfaction.

"I'm thrilled to join YOOBIC at such a pivotal time in its growth journey," said Chidgey. "Retailers are under immense pressure to drive operational efficiency and empower their frontline teams, and YOOBIC's platform is uniquely positioned to meet that challenge. I'm excited to help accelerate YOOBIC's global momentum and deliver even more value to our customers."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is the leading store operations platform empowering retailers to drive measurable business impact through operational excellence. Our mobile-first solution connects and equips frontline teams with everything they need to execute tasks, communicate, and learn—directly from the sales floor. By digitizing daily operations and simplifying communication and training, YOOBIC helps retailers cut costs, improve compliance, and increase sales performance. Over 350 global retail brands use YOOBIC to boost productivity, reduce operational inefficiencies, and deliver a consistent customer experience at scale. YOOBIC is backed by Insight Partners, Felix Capital, and Highland Europe. Learn more at www.yoobic.com

