YOOBIC Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Employee Communications Applications

YOOBIC

18 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

 YOOBIC also recognized in five Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports

NEW YORK , Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the all-in-one frontline employee experience platform, today announced its inclusion in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise Communications Applications. With its mobile-first approach, YOOBIC is delivering solutions that streamline essential workflows spanning communications, training, and productivity in an experience tailored to deskless employees.

"We are proud to have continued mentions in the Gartner reports," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO of YOOBIC. "We believe our inclusion in this market report is a strong validation of our innovative platform purpose-built for frontline staff across the retail and hospitality industries. With rising frontline turnover and evolving work trends, our all-in-one solution addresses urgent needs to engage, upskill, and align distributed frontline workers."

According to the 2023 Market Guide for Employee Communications Applications (ECA), "Frontline worker use cases demand nuanced, fit-for-purpose solutions for workers who are typically more task-driven and less involved in digital experiences in the course of their work." In this context, "ECA products help internal communications teams plan, automate, analyze, deliver and gather staff feedback. They support workforce segmentation, multichannel delivery, campaign-style execution, personalization, and a mix of quantitative and qualitative analytics." 

YOOBIC has also been recognized in several Gartner Hype Cycle reports:

  • The Gartner Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies, 2023 (August) recognized YOOBIC as a Sample Vendor for the Employee Communications Applications and Frontline Worker EXTech categories.

  • The Gartner Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace Applications, 2023 (August) recognized YOOBIC as a Sample Vendor in the Employee Communications Applications and Frontline Worker EXTech categories.

  • The Gartner Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2023 (July) recognized YOOBIC as a Sample Vendor for the Frontline Worker EXTech category.

  • The Gartner Hype Cycle for Workforce Transformation, 2023 (July) recognized YOOBIC as a Sample Vendor for the Frontline Worker EXTech category.

  • The Gartner Hype Cycle for Hybrid Work, 2023 (July) recognized YOOBIC as a Sample Vendor for the Employee Communications Applications category.

YOOBIC delivers an integrated platform to unify communication, microlearning, and digitized task management for frontline teams via a simple, native mobile app. "As organizations strive to equip their vital frontline teams with the latest digital capabilities, we are thrilled to be recognized in five Gartner Hype Cycle reports," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO of YOOBIC. "To us, these mentions affirm our vision for transforming the employee experience for deskless teams and we remain committed to pushing innovations forward in this space."

Gartner, Market Guide for Employee Communications Applications, Mike Gotta, Adam Preset, Jim Murphy, 3 October 2023.

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About YOOBIC
YOOBIC is an all-in-one frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including Boots, Flash Coffee, Lacoste, Lidl, and Logitech trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

