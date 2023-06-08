YOOBIC Selected By SAP For Exclusive Startup Program

Frontline Employee experience platform boosted by collaboration with enterprise software market leader

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the all-in-one Frontline Employee Experience Platform, today announced that it has been selected by SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software, to participate in the SAP.iO Foundry program, a corporate startup program that supports software tech companies to advance their innovative solutions. Running until the end of 2023, the "Deskless Workforces and People Management" program — hosted by SAP.iO Foundry Tel Aviv — will see YOOBIC collaborate closely with SAP to scale its best-in-class frontline employee experience technology, gain access to SAP's vast customer base, and set the stage for future partnerships.

"It's a great honor to be one of 10 companies selected by a panel of industry experts to join SAP.iO's Deskless Workforces & People Management program," said Fabrice Haiat, co-founder and CEO of YOOBIC. "With our shared passion for empowering frontline staff with the best digital tools and experiences, we're excited to work closely with SAP over the coming months to elevate the YOOBIC platform and drive even more value for businesses."

By providing support and resources that address the diverse needs of deskless workers, businesses can drive engagement, productivity, and profitability, while also creating a more inclusive and effective work environment. YOOBIC empowers employers in this endeavor, offering an AI-powered all-in-one platform that facilitates team building, communication, collaboration, better task management and learning and development.

SAP.iO curates a relevant and diverse startup ecosystem that extends the value of SAP solutions and meets the continuously evolving needs of SAP customers. The programs provide dedicated support to the most promising startups as they launch and scale relationships with SAP and its global network of customers, partners, and employees. Since 2017, SAP.iO has connected thousands of SAP customers with innovative enterprise software startups, helping them find solutions to their unique needs.

As part of the SAP.iO program, YOOBIC will spend the next six months working with SAP's product and industry teams to further hone and expand on these features, developing joint use cases, forging business development opportunities, and enabling SAP customers to access YOOBIC's innovative offering. The program consists of three core components:

- Product integration, which involves defining use cases for integrations between the YOOBIC platform and SAP applications, collaborating with SAP's product teams to facilitate effective integrations between the YOOBIC platform and SAP applications, and working towards listing YOOBIC's solution on SAP Store.

- Partnership development, which involves gaining access to resources and services via SAP's PartnerEdge program, sitting down with relevant SAP stakeholders, and holding meetings with SAP accounts.

- Value creation, which involves creating one-pagers, videos, articles, whitepapers, and other joint assets, collaborating over branding and exposure, communicating the partnership and echoing success stories, and receiving insights from top internal and external mentors. YOOBIC will also work closely with SAP during the value creation process to develop a comprehensive joint value proposition that aligns the YOOBIC platform with SAP solutions, and addresses the specific needs of SAP customers.

Though the program will formally conclude in December, SAP.iO aims to foster lasting partnerships with participant organizations, laying the groundwork for future collaboration between YOOBIC and SAP.

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, GameStop, Lancôme, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE YOOBIC