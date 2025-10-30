YOOBIC to Speak at RETHINK Retail's 2025 AI in Retail Virtual Summit
News provided byYOOBIC
Oct 30, 2025, 15:46 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the AI-powered store operations platform for frontline retail teams, today announced its participation in RETHINK Retail's AI in Retail Virtual Summit on November 6, 2025.
The virtual summit will feature leading retailers, technology innovators, and AI experts exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming retail operations, workforce enablement, and customer experience.
YOOBIC Representing the Future of AI-Driven Store Operations
Fran O'Malley, Head of Product Marketing at YOOBIC, will speak on the panel "Building the Right AI Roadmap: Empowering Retail Teams to Lead Innovation." She will join executives from The Vitamin Shoppe, Ralph Lauren, and Your Greatest Potential™ to discuss how brands can identify AI opportunities that deliver measurable business outcomes while supporting cross-functional alignment between HQ and frontline teams.
"AI is driving incredible change across retail, but the most successful use cases are those that make people more effective," said Fran O'Malley, Head of Product Marketing at YOOBIC. "At YOOBIC, we focus on practical AI—connecting corporate strategy to in-store execution and empowering store associates to do their best work."
YOOBIC's Role in Retail's AI Transformation
YOOBIC's participation in RETHINK Retail's AI in Retail Summit builds on its growing recognition as a leader in AI for store operations. Earlier this month, YOOBIC was named a Featured Innovator in RETHINK Retail's "AI in the Everyday Store" report, which spotlights companies pioneering applied AI for physical retail environments.
YOOBIC's AI-driven operations platform combines automation, real-time analytics, and mobile-first communication to help global retailers run more efficient, agile, and customer-focused stores. With built-in machine learning and automation, YOOBIC enables retail leaders to:
- Boost productivity by simplifying task execution and compliance
- Transform data into action through real-time, contextual insights
- Empower and align frontline teams with corporate goals
- Adapt rapidly to changing in-store conditions via continuous feedback loops
"Our mission has always been to make store operations both smarter and more human," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. "Participating in RETHINK Retail's AI Summit allows us to share how retail-focused AI can drive measurable business impact and empower the people who make retail run."
Event Details
- Event: AI in Retail Virtual Summit – November 6, 2025
- Session: Building the Right AI Roadmap: Empowering Retail Teams to Lead Innovation
- Speakers:
- Andy Laudato, COO, The Vitamin Shoppe
- Venkatesh Chanemougananda, Head EMEA Retail / Global DTC Technology, Ralph Lauren
- Ron Thurston, Founder, Your Greatest Potential™
- Fran O'Malley, Head of Product Marketing, YOOBIC
- Andy Laudato, COO, The Vitamin Shoppe
About YOOBIC
YOOBIC is the leading AI-powered store operations platform helping retailers improve execution, communication, and training for frontline teams. The mobile-first solution connects store associates, managers, and HQ in one digital workspace—turning strategy into action and driving operational excellence at scale.
By digitizing daily processes and applying AI to automate workflows, YOOBIC helps over 350 global retail brands boost productivity, reduce inefficiencies, improve compliance, and deliver consistent customer experiences. YOOBIC is backed by Insight Partners, Felix Capital, and Highland Europe.
Learn more at www.yoobic.com
SOURCE YOOBIC
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article