York Space Systems Accelerates Satellite Production with Facility Expansion

DENVER, Oct.29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems, an aerospace company specializing in turn-key space segment customer solutions and the manufacturer of standardized spacecraft platforms for rapid deployment, today announced plans for the expansion of its production facilities to expedite the mass manufacturing of the S-CLASS platform, escalating production capabilities from ten satellites per year to hundreds. The increased production will also enable York Space Systems to accelerate tailored satellite delivery to its commercial and government customers from one year to less than four months after contract signing.

"The York team has made incredible strides this year from the successful launch of our S-CLASS platform to being awarded missions for the United States Air Force—these milestones have put us on an exciting growth trajectory," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York Space Systems. "This expansion in our production will allow York to offer even faster and more affordable spacecraft solutions to our customers across commercial and government markets."

In addition to the production expansion plans, York Space Systems recently won a contract to deliver two spacecraft for the United States Air Force. As the prime contractor, York Space Systems will integrate two complete spacecraft for deployment into geosynchronous orbits. York Space Systems will design, manufacture, and test each spacecraft in Denver.

"We are delighted the Air Force selected York for this important mission. The versatility and low cost of our flight proven spacecraft and mission operations center enables customers to meet a variety of requirements, these Air Force missions being the latest," said Melanie Preisser, Vice President of National Systems at York Space Systems. "We are honored by this award and look forward to demonstrating on orbit how the commercial space market can support national security needs at dramatically lower costs."

To learn more about York Space Systems and for additional updates on the S-CLASS platform, please visit: https://www.yorkspacesystems.com/

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded to radically improve spacecraft affordability and reliability, transforming and enabling next generation space mission operations worldwide. Today, it is one of the most innovative aerospace companies, specializing in both end-to-end customer solutions and the rapid production of spacecraft platforms. York's complete Space Segment Solution including spacecraft production, payload integration, system integration & test, launch services, ground segment services, and mission operations enables customers to leverage York's existing technology solutions to rapidly and responsively get to orbit outpacing competitors. York's S-CLASS industrial-grade platform is a standardized 3-axis stabilized spacecraft capable of supporting 85kg payloads with up to 200W of Orbit Average Power (OAP) and 3,000W peak (Enhanced power system), while reducing the cost of manufacture by an order of magnitude. The S-CLASS spacecraft is fully compatible with all launch vehicles, including ground and air-launched, and ground segment providers. When optioned with York's cloud-based mission tasking and operations center, an ultra-low-cost solution is available on demand for next generation data collection and analytics companies. For more information, visit http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com

Media Contact:

Jamie Mayer

Barokas Communications for York Space Systems

yorkspacesystems@barokas.com

SOURCE York Space Systems

Related Links

http://www.yorkspacesystems.com

