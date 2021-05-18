York Space Systems Will Open New Mega Manufacturing Facility to Meet Accelerating Worldwide Customer Demand

DENVER, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), a Denver-based aerospace company specializing in complete space mission solutions and the manufacture of a family of spacecraft platforms, announced today that it will be opening a new, mega manufacturing facility in Denver to meet the growing demand from government and commercial customers for the company's flight proven spacecraft products and numerous critical subsystem technologies in the supply chain.

York Space System's new Mega Facility will deliver spacecraft in just days after a contract is awarded, at four times the scale previously possible.

York's Manufacturing Technology Center will be the hub of the company's next phase to expand the company's current production capacity by four times. York currently manufactures up to 20 spacecraft simultaneously in its existing production center. The new mega-facility will further accelerate York's speed to space for commercial and government customers, enabling mission launches as fast as 30 days after contract award.

"Our next generation mega-center ensures our ability to deliver our proven solutions at a rate and scale that is unprecedented in the space industry," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "We haven't stopped listening closely to our government and commercial customers. What's important to them - speed and affordability - remain our foundational values. Our culture of innovation and scale allows us to further accelerate our aggressive growth of our products and services while ensuring our supply chain capabilities as we move forward."

York Space Systems has achieved full operational capacity of its first production facility, which was originally announced in May, 2020. The new three-story mega-facility will be the company's third building and will support the manufacture of both the S-CLASS and LX-CLASS spacecraft platforms, providing mission capabilities including ISR, remote proximity operations, weather, global communications, and commercial earth observation.

The entire first floor will operate as a system integration bay, the second floor will feature component subsystem manufacturing, and the top floor will be dedicated to engineering excellence. The facility will also include classified design and integration features enabling York to continue expanding classified capabilities as a mission-level provider of solutions.

"The space economy is continuing its march towards a commercial marketplace and becoming more competitive than ever on the global stage," said Charles Beames, Executive Chairman of York. "Meanwhile the military's tactical ISR needs will increasingly be met with low-cost satellites to ensure the same global reach without violating sovereign airspace. Our capital investments here in Denver are made to meet the strong demand we see worldwide. York is now positioned to supply our customers and the larger market with commercially competitive, high-value solutions at laser speed."

The news of the new mega-facility is the second major announcement from York this quarter. The company shared just last month that it has begun production of a new, larger spacecraft platform, the LX-CLASS.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded to radically improve spacecraft affordability and reliability and is leading the industry in transforming and enabling next-generation space mission operations worldwide. York specializes in rapid production of complete mission-ready spacecraft platforms leveraging commercial development applied to numerous government and commercial missions. York's complete solution includes spacecraft production, payload integration, system integration and test, launch services, ground segment services, and mission operations. By leveraging York's existing technology solutions customers can rapidly and responsively get to orbit outpacing competitors. York's proven S-CLASS and LX-CLASS platforms are standardized 3-axis stabilized spacecraft executing ISR, remote proximity, weather, and communication missions for a wide variety of government and commercial customers. It is fully compatible with most launch vehicles, including ground and air-launched, and ground segment providers. When combined with York's cloud-based mission tasking and autonomous operations center, customers get an ultra-low-cost solution for on-demand data collection and analytics. For more information, visit http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com.

SOURCE York Space Systems

Related Links

www.yorkspacesystems.com

