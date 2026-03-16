You Don't Have To Impress Anyone In Order To Be Who God Designed You To Be

Xulon Press presents a collection of original, free verse poetry.

MONTGOMERY, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author James Phillip Bell invites readers to explore their identity in Christ with Being James: writings of an over thinker ($17.49, paperback, 9798868529429; $5.99, e-book, 9798868529436).

You've heard it over and over: God has a plan for your life. Maybe you've even spent a good piece of your life seeking God's plan for you, only to feel you've somehow missed out. Bell's poetry expresses his mindset in this area: You are God's plan.

Being James - writings of an over thinker

"This book is free verse poetry, expressing feelings and painting word pictures which might sync with some of your own emotions as you enjoy these pages of transparent Christianity combined with honest perceptions about the challenges of living in today's culture," said Bell.

After 15 years in retailing and Human Resources, James Phillip Bell pastored in Houston for 34 years. Bell and his wife, Suzanne, now reside in Montgomery County, Texas with three Norwich Terriers, a golf cart and a penchant for Mexican food, day trips and occasional trouble making. They love being a part of an active, growing church.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Being James: writings of an over thinker is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press