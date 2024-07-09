You Want It, You Got It - Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub is Here to Stay

The best-selling LTO flavor has made its way onto Wingstop's menu year-round, following overwhelming love from superfans, celebrities and athletes, including basketball icon Giannis Antetokounmpo

DALLAS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) announced today that its (now) famous Hot Honey Rub flavor – a fiery dry rub that delivers sweetness with a mouthwatering kick of heat – is now a permanent menu item. Due to an outpouring of love from fans, celebrities and athletes, Hot Honey Rub will be a permanent flavor on Wingstop's menu nationwide, available to be hand sauced-and-tossed on classic and boneless wings, tenders and the chicken sandwich.

Basketball icon Giannis Antetokounmpo put in some calls at Wingstop and passionate fans made his favorite Hot Honey Rub a permanent flavor.

Appearing on the menu three times since 2022 due to popular demand, Hot Honey Rub is Wingstop's top-performing LTO flavor of all time and consistently ranks as a fan-favorite on the chicken sandwich, with 12 others to choose from.

Basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo even got in on the action, demanding on X that the crave-worthy flavor stay on menus nationwide, saying, "What is this!?!? Who do I have to call to get you to change your mind??" He was not alone, drawing thousands of passionate comments demanding the flavor's permanency:

"MAKE IT A REGULAR FLAVOR DAMMIT!!!" -@_Asiaaaqt

"We might have to go no contact behind this! *runs to order hot honey wings" -@teasiarenee

"Yeah, I'm yelling, kicking & screaming" -@asmr_withkay

"My wife is gonna be furious don't do it" -@CalebAdamss

Giannis returned to Instagram today, announcing to fans that he made some calls, and the bold, distinctive flavor of Hot Honey Rub is here to stay.

"We were flooded with Hot Honey Rub fandom since the flavor debuted. Constant pleas on social, handwritten letters, voicemails and even a call from Giannis," said Melissa Cash, Wingstop's Chief Brand Officer. "We set a very high bar for the flavors that make our permanent lineup, but the popularity of this flavor speaks for itself. It was time that we show love to our fans and give Hot Honey a permanent spot on the menu."

To order today, fans can visit Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app, and share their love for Hot Honey Rub by tagging @Wingstop on X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

