YouHodler Achieves Strategic Milestone with Bank of Spain's Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Registration

News provided by

YouHodler

06 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

YouHodler Bolsters European Presence with Compliant Web3 Fintech Solutions for Consumers and Enterprises

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YouHodler, a Swiss-based Web3 fintech platform, today announced it has obtained its Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration from the Bank of Spain. With this registration, YouHodler can now provide its suite of innovative Web3 financial services to individual and enterprise users in Spain, in full compliance with the nation's anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) regulations.

The completion of this VASP registration fortifies YouHodler's foothold in Spain and underscores its commitment to compliant and secure Web3 fintech innovation. It complements the company's existing authorizations and licenses across the EU, particularly before the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation takes effect.

"This achievement is a testament to our dedication to seamlessly bridge traditional and Web3 finance while upholding compliance and security as our guiding principles," said Ilya Volkov, CEO and co-founder of YouHodler. "In every country we operate, we prioritize working within the local regulatory framework to provide our users with fully compliant, but at the same time innovative solutions contributing to the development of the entire industry. This milestone signifies YouHodler's steadfast dedication and paves the way for continued expansion throughout Europe and other regions.

Joan Gutiérrez Calvo, YouHodler's Legal Advisor in Spain, noted, "The VASP registration by the Bank of Spain is a resounding vote of confidence in YouHodler's operations. For our Spanish customers, individuals and enterprises alike, this means not just access to YouHodler's cutting-edge technology, but also an added layer of trust and security."

Available in more than 60 countries around the world, YouHodler's comprehensive suite of Web3 fintech services is designed to enable a seamless connection between fiat and crypto financial services. The platform offers a powerful tool that helps investors capitalize on market volatility. With the highest loan-to-value (LTV) ratio in the industry, instant credit card and bank withdrawals, and support for more than 50 top coins as collateral, YouHodler caters to a broad spectrum of financial needs. The company also offers a variety of enterprise solutions, enabling companies like cryptocurrency exchanges, digital wallets, and retail digital payment providers to expand their offerings with the support of YouHodler's advanced technology. For more information, visit https://www.youhodler.com/.

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a Swiss-based Web3 platform providing innovative fintech solutions that bridge fiat and crypto financial services with simplicity, efficiency, and transparency. Its comprehensive suite of offerings includes crypto-backed loans, crypto reward accounts, innovative crypto multiplication engines, and universal currency exchange. While user-friendly and intuitive for everyday consumers, the full-service platform is also progressive enough to conduct advanced strategic trading in the crypto market. For more information, please visit https://www.youhodler.com/.

