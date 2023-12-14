YouLend announces strong performance, reaching 150,000 SME fundings since its inception

News provided by

YouLend

14 Dec, 2023, 04:00 ET

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouLend, the leading global embedded financing platform, has reached a major lending milestone, successfully providing 150,000 instances of funding to small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK, EU, and the US, since its launch in 2015. It's estimated that YouLend-backed SMEs have contributed £6.8 billion in revenue to the GDP across our core markets, and have experienced a 26% uplift in sales in the 6 months following funding.

The funding milestone follows YouLend's successful expansion in recent years into the US and major European markets, including Germany, Netherlands, Poland, and Spain. In addition to expansion, YouLend has also seen sustained growth in the UK and Ireland, making it one of the largest embedded finance platforms globally. The growth has accelerated from newly secured partnerships with leading ecommerce and payments platforms such as Amazon, Just Eat Takeaway.com, and Dojo.

YouLend recently published an impact report, The Widening Access to Capital Report, which found that YouLend attracted 12% more applications from female-led businesses and was more than twice as likely to finance female-led businesses than the UK average.

The report also indicated that YouLend makes fast, accurate lending decisions thanks to its sophisticated, AI-driven decision-making model which leverages a broad range of financial data to paint an accurate picture of a business's health. This enables a 90% approval rate for YouLend applicants - well above the 64% average in the UK SME lending market.

The unbiased model also enables YouLend to grant financing to SMEs who have been underserved by traditional finance providers. As a result, over half (58%) of YouLend's total 150,000 instances of funding went towards two of the most deprived regions in the UK, serving low-income business owners.

Jakob Pethick, Chief Commercial Officer at YouLend, comments: "This milestone underscores YouLend's growth across the US, UK, and the rest of Europe as we continue to invest in our platform.

"At the heart of our mission is a commitment to supporting businesses with finance wherever and whenever they need it. This is why we will continue to work with our strategic partners to empower businesses with fast, flexible, and fair financial products to grow and thrive."

Notes to editors

About YouLend
YouLend is the preferred embedded financing platform for many of the world's leading e-commerce platforms, tech companies, and payment service providers. YouLend's embedded finance platform offers fast, flexible, and fair financing to businesses, enabling YouLend's partners and their merchants to unlock revenue and growth opportunities globally.

YouLend has extended financing over 150,000 times to businesses across the UK, EU, and the US.

SOURCE YouLend

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.