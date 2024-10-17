YouMail Protective Services and Directo Announce Partnership to Fight Robocalling

Leading Wholesale Telecommunications Provider is Using Watch 2.0 to Improve Prevention of Illegal Robocalling Campaigns

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The YouMail Protective Services team today announced a partnership with Directo , a world-class carrier in the field of international and domestic wholesale telecommunications services. The partnership is initially focused on helping Directo strengthen the fight against unwanted robocalls using the Watch 2.0 service from YouMail Protective Services.

Watch 2.0 is the industry leader for meeting the FCC's emerging requirements for providers to prevent harm to consumers through robocalling. Watch 2.0 helps communications providers meet their requirements to better screen and block any illegal or unlawful traffic traversing their networks. This service helps carriers find any customer accounts that can cause consumer harm in near real-time. It does so by providing active calling evidence from calls made to the YouMail Sensor Network, which combines the sizeable YouMail consumer user base with more than 20 million active honeypot numbers. Watch's content-based analytics provides definitive evidence of problematic calling traffic, without relying on less accurate techniques such as heuristics around calling patterns like short-duration call traffic.

"YouMail Protective Services Watch 2.0 service helps us meet our legal obligations to minimize illegal call traffic flowing through our network," said René Brun, Directo's Vice President of Wholesale. "This enables us to find customers that are problematic and meet our obligations for the FCC's robocall mitigation requirements."

Directo is initially focused on using Watch 2.0 to find and address problematic traffic that attempts to traverse or originate on Directo's wholesale network. This effort is accomplished by having all of its traffic records scanned for evidence of illegal calls that traversed its network and that hit the YouMail Sensor Network. This enables the company to quickly shut down any sources of problematic call traffic. Watch 2.0 provides data and insights to help ensure compliance of calls on the network. Once Watch 2.0 is set up, it requires minimal effort on the part of the service provider, which allows the service provider to focus on using the results of that monitoring to keep their networks clean.

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year across over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index ™, the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

Contact:

Gabriella Troiani for YouMail

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE YouMail Inc.