Young Entrepreneur Brings His Fifth Marco's Pizza to the Orlando Area to Serve the Oviedo and Chuluota Communities

Locally-Owned Eatery Yearns to Satisfy the Community's Cravings with its Delicious Pizza and More

OVIEDO, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest locally owned and operated Marco's Pizza has opened its newest location in Oviedo, FL today. Located at 329 W CR 419, pizza lovers can expect only fresh, high-quality ingredients.

The new Marco's Pizza is locally owned and operated by Orlando resident Sam Sobh. Having moved to Orlando, FL in 2012 from Michigan to become a general manager at a Marco's Pizza location, Sobh eventually purchased his first location in 2014 at age 23. The new store is his fifth location in the Orlando area and will serve the Oviedo and Chuluota community.

A community partner, Sobh donates regularly to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and employs over 100 team members across his five locations. Sobh works with local high school and college students to provide employment opportunities and work experience to the youth in the community.

"Oviedo is an up-and-coming market and is a perfect fit for the growth of Marco's Pizza and the high-quality, authentic pizza experience we will provide," said Sobh. "I hope that Marco's Pizza will be able to bring people together, whether it's for the big game, a family night, or a pizza party at school, we want to be there for you."

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco's also meets consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences by offering Cauliflower Crust pizza and Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Oviedo and Chuluota pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location opening in Oviedo, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call 321-348-9222. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand* in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

