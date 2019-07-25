Young Living Essential Oils 2019 International Grand Convention Takes Salt Lake City by Storm

This year Young Living celebrated the launch of an array of nutritional supplements, makeup from its Savvy Minerals ® makeup line, synthetic-free deodorants and toothpaste, and a new owl-themed diffuser for children. Highlights from the 2019 convention included an inspirational keynote speech from New York Times best-selling author John C. Maxwell, tours of Young Living's recently opened Global Headquarters and Mona lavender farm, the voyage of the largest blimp to ever traverse Utah airspace, and a closing performance by Imagine Dragons. With the assistance of Guinness World Records™, members of Young Living also set a new world record for the most contributions to a lip print mural in one week , part of the Clean Kisses Record , a branding event for Young Living's Savvy Minerals makeup line.

Maintaining its position as the authority in essential oil research, Young Living and its D. Gary Young Research Institute also announced a partnership with NASA and the International Space Station (ISS). In the first partnership of its kind, the entities will send essential oils and plant seeds to the International Space Station for study on the effects of solar radiation on the potency of essential oil products. For one month, samples will be housed on the ISS, where they can be exposed to solar radiation and then compared to identical samples left on Earth.

CEO and Co-Founder Mary Young noted that, "In 25 years, Young Living Essential Oils has grown from the dream of my husband and Young Living Founder D. Gary Young to a legacy carried by over 6 million members worldwide. The 2019 International Grand Convention signifies a milestone that we will continue to build upon. Our love for essential oils and the earth from which they come will continue to be the global focus of this company in the next 25 years and beyond as we lead the charge for sustainability and continue to raise the bar for our industry in the areas of science, standards, and ethical sourcing."

More than 32,000 people attended the 2019 International Grand Convention, arriving from 43 different countries to celebrate the company's silver anniversary and adding an estimated $23 million to the local economy. Young Living's next International Grand Convention is scheduled to take place June 17-20, 2020.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils and distributor of the highest quality of oil-infused products. As stewards of the earth and its people, Young Living paves the way for every essential oil company with its Seed to Seal® standard and its Sourcing, Science, and Standards pillars. These guiding principles protect the planet and ensure that customers can feel good about using Young Living products for themselves, their families, and in their homes. Young Living's products contain essential oils that all come from corporate-owned or partner farms as well as Seed to Seal-certified suppliers, support a healthy lifestyle, and continue to provide opportunities for over 6 million members to achieve their goals and aspirations by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

Media Contact

For media inquiries, please contact prinquiries@youngliving.com.

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils

Related Links

http://youngliving.com

