Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates and The Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Youngstown name Medline as prime vendor

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced its prime vendor partnership with Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates (YOA) and The Orthopaedic Surgery Center (OSC) in Youngstown, Ohio – a premier multispecialty ambulatory surgery center and physician network serving the Ohio/Pennsylvania/West Virginia tri-state region.

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Youngstown, 8591 Crossroads Drive, is the cornerstone of a leading, 50,000+ sq. ft. state-of-the-art campus for musculoskeletal services and procedures.

YOA and OSC are independently owned and operated by local physicians of Youngtown. Combining 150+ team members including 14 specialties-trained physicians and surgeons, OSC and its physician network provide a range of medical and surgical services including orthopaedic care, sports medicine, joint and hip replacement, physical therapy, hand therapy, casting, bracing, X-Ray and MRI imaging services and EMG and nerve studies.

Under the terms of the prime vendor agreement, YOA and OSC have access to Medline's vast medical-surgical portfolio – including procedural and surgical packs, medical consumables and capital equipment. They will also be able to more easily monitor key metrics across its growing operations such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spend by product categories with advanced analytics platforms from Medline.

"We have successfully grown our organization intentionally and strategically over the years, with 'highest quality of care at lower cost access' as an important part of our vision" said Taylor Cera, chief operating officer of YOA & OSC, "Medline not only understands the competitive outpatient ambulatory care business, but they consistently demonstrate that they understand our specific goals and challenges."

Serving patients in Mahoning and Turnball counties for 20 years, OSC built an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in 2019 at 8591 Crossroads Drive in Youngstown to accommodate rising patient and payor demand for high quality, same-day surgical care in outpatient settings. The practice has earned local and national prominence for excellence and innovation in orthopaedic medical and surgical care as well as innovation – becoming, for example, the first ASC in Ohio to offer the revolutionary MAKO robotic-arm-assisted surgeries for hip and knee replacements in 2020.

"The Orthopaedic Surgery Center pushes the envelope when it comes to providing clinically innovative and convenient care to its patients," said Greg Melillo, vice president of regional field sales at Medline. "They sit at the forefront of an evolving healthcare system - raising awareness of cost and quality to patients, and enhancing patient experience – and we are proud to partner with this successful and dynamic group."

With four state-of-the-art operating rooms and three private overnight suites, the surgery center is also the cornerstone of the 50,000+ sq. ft. orthopaedic and musculoskeletal medical-surgical campus in Boardman township. Incorporating the latest technologies in healthcare, the campus is leading the way in orthopaedics care and surgery in the region and consists of the ASC, indoor and outdoor rehabilitation resources and a newly-constructed, two-story physician office building which opened last Fall.

About Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates and The Orthopaedic Surgery Center (OSC) in Youngstown

Owned and operated by local physicians, Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates (YOA) and The Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Youngstown, Ohio, is one of the largest, most innovative orthopaedic practices in the tri-state region dedicated solely to excellence and innovation in orthopaedic medical and surgical care. The practice offers complete orthopaedic and musculoskeletal services including hip and knee replacements, sports medicine, spine, hand and upper extremity, foot and ankle and fracture management. YOA also offers physical therapy, hand therapy and X-ray and MRI imaging services. The practice has been recognized locally and nationally, including being named to Becker's Spine Review's "50 Orthopedic Practices to Know" in 2022. More information is available at YoungstownOrtho.com.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 13th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace . Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 39,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com .

