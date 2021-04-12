Your Fitness Is Essential: Join Planet Fitness For $1 Down, Then $10 A Month With No Commitment From April 12 - 14

HAMPTON, N.H., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to 'spring' forward with a special offer to join the Judgement Free Zone® for $1 down, then $10 a month with no commitment from April 12 – 14. Planet Fitness encourages everyone to stay active and healthy in a clean, safe and spacious environment.

"We know getting back into a fitness routine can be challenging, especially after the past year, but it's more important than ever to get back to the gym with a renewed focus on improving your physical and mental wellness," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "At Planet Fitness, we're here to support you as you restart your fitness journey, and you can feel confident and safe in the Judgement Free Zone. We encourage everyone to put their health and wellness first and there's no better time to start than now."

Planet Fitness' top priority has always been keeping its members and employees safe. New and returning members alike will see first-hand the enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:

Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

A crowd meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use (just look for the yellow flags throughout the floor area)

Social Fitnessing™ in which some cardio machines and equipment are marked out of use so members have ample space and separation for physical distancing

Employees receiving daily temperature checks and personal protective equipment, including having to wear a mask at all times

In addition, the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 500 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2020, Planet Fitness had approximately 13.5 million members and 2,124 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®️. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

