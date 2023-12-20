Your Guide to Creating a Mediterranean Aperitivo Grazing Board

Mediterranean Aperitivo

20 Dec, 2023, 10:37 ET

Follow these simple steps for a fresh taste of the Mediterranean

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Native to the Mediterranean region, the art of the "aperitivo" presents an opportunity to slow down with friends and family to enjoy the freshest, finest ingredients the world has to offer.

This holiday season, Mediterranean Aperitivo invites you to taste the Mediterranean at your festive gatherings by pairing a celebratory sip of Vermouth di Torino PGI with an aperitivo-style grazing board of Pecorino Toscano PDO, Olives from Greece, and Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemons.

Discover the simple steps to assemble a Mediterranean aperitivo grazing board with this infographic!

Discover the simple steps to assemble a Mediterranean aperitivo grazing board with this infographic. Backed by Protected Designations of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) seals, this grazing board features Europe's highest-quality products. Enjoy paired with a lively conversation to bring this tradition to life! 

Visit MediterraneanAperitivo.com to learn more about these products, recipes, events and more.

ABOUT MEDITERRANEAN APERITIVO:
Mediterranean Aperitivo is a three-year project co-financed by the European Union that aims to raise awareness of European products with European Geographical Indication such as Vermouth di Torino PGI, Pecorino Toscano PDO, PGI Costa d'Amalfi Lemons and Olives from Greece. All the products have in common their excellent quality that makes them niche products.

The project is promoted by:

The Consortium of Vermouth di Torino PGI, that was founded in 2019 at the behest of Vermouth di Torino producers that wanted to safeguard both the name of the product and its specific nature and characteristics from imitation and abuse.

The Consortium for Protection of Pecorino Toscano PDO was founded in 1985, and now comprises of 900 sheep breeders, 20 dairies, two cheese maturing experts and a packaging facility.

OP Costieragrumi, which represents the Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemon and was established in 2016 with the recognition obtained by the Ministry. The cooperative was established to give a voice to many small producers by helping to market lemons, providing phytosanitary assistance, and establishing a Product Specification.

The Agri-food Partnership of the Region of Western Greece is a non-profit organization for the promotion of the agrifood products of Region of Western Greece. Its cluster consists of about 100 partners, both public and private, including producers, export companies and governmental organizations. Region of Western Greece is the main shareholder.

