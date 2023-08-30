Your own mountain and the views to go with it: Top ranch team offers Texas Hill Country ranch with private peak, private trails, vintage farmhouse and rare creek frontage

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is thrilled to bring to market the Round Mountain Ranch, an alluring retreat of 577+/- acres set amidst the famously scenic Hill Country of Bosque and Hamilton counties.

Round Mountain Ranch in the Texas Hill Country offers a private mountain, private trails, a vintage farmhouse and 360-degree views that are impossible to top. It is offered by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $6,909,575.
This beautiful area of Texas has a strong Norwegian-settler influence, which contributes to the charm of many of the surrounding towns and communities. Round Mountain Ranch is in eastern Hamilton County, just 2.3 miles from the charming 1800s town of Cranfills Gap, population 281+/- and home of the renowned Horny Toad Bar & Grill.

The ranch is in the Cross Timbers Ecological Region of Texas, in an area known as the top of the Hill Country. With its rolling pastures, range land, thick cover and productive fields, the ranch is a superb example of this legendary part of the Lone Star State. The hallmark of the property is Round Mountain itself, named on U.S. Geological Survey maps and offering 360-degree views for miles. It is one of the most spectacular views in the area and, arguably, the county — the ideal place for enjoying sunsets atop your own mountain, surrounded by vistas that are unmatched. It is extraordinary to have a named mountain entirely on one ranch.

Round Mountain Ranch also offers a classic two-bedroom farmhouse, a barn, sheds, working pens, excellent road frontage and more than one mile of frontage on both sides of beautiful Meridian Creek, a prized water source. Tree cover includes live oaks, red oaks, elms, cedar elms and juniper. The property is fenced and cross-fenced and offers nine pastures and three food plots, making it ideal for rotating and grazing cattle. There are also four stock tanks and a recently created lake of 3.5+/- acres.

The ranch is ready for recreation and adventures, with an abundance of trails (perfect for riding horses and ATVs), excellent fishing in the lake and creek and native wildlife that includes white-tailed deer, dove and turkey.

Round Mountain Ranch is a turnkey property — the ideal entry into the ranch lifestyle or a satisfying getaway for the seasoned recreationalist. It is just two hours from Dallas, 90 minutes from Fort Worth, two-plus hours from Austin and four hours from Houston. Round Mountain Ranch is offered for $6,909,575.

For more information, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group: 214-353-6601; burgherray.com; briggsfreeman.com.

