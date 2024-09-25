Your Salad, Your Way: Fresh Express Introduces Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value added salads, today launched its innovative Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits. Inspired by restaurant menus, the new kits bring the familiarity of a salad kit to a new format; a blend of chilled, freshly chopped vegetables, ready-to-eat pre-cooked noodles, gourmet dressing sauce, and crispy toppings that can be eaten hot or cold for two meal options in every bag.

Fresh Express Hot or Cold Teriyaki Salad and Noodle Meal Kit

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www2.multivu.com/fresh_express/9289851-en-fresh-express-hot-or-cold-salad-and-noodle-meal-kits

The Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits further the brand's commitment to delivering convenient, delicious, high-quality products that make mealtime easier for consumers, and bring an exciting new option to grocery store shelves.

"When it comes to meal planning, consumers value convenience, flavor, and choice, and they're looking for foods that meet these preferences," said Christian Friedrich, product research and development chef at Fresh Express. "Through extensive consumer research and taste testing, we created a kit that delivers on consumer expectations and goes beyond the deliciously fresh salad greens we're known for. Whether consumers want to prepare an irresistibly cool salad straight out of the bag or a quick and easy warm meal in just five minutes, the Hot or Cold Meal Kits make it simple to enjoy a restaurant inspired meal at home – without having to order takeout."

The Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits are available in three Asian-inspired flavors:

Teriyaki: A delicious blend of broccoli, red and green cabbage, kale, shredded carrots, radish, and green onions tossed with pre-cooked Udon noodles, white sesame seeds, and crunchy wontons, finished with a gourmet Teriyaki dressing sauce. Savor the bold flavors in a Teriyaki Tofu Bowl or Marinated Teriyaki Steak Salad.





A delicious blend of broccoli, red and green cabbage, kale, shredded carrots, radish, and green onions tossed with pre-cooked Udon noodles, white sesame seeds, and crunchy wontons, finished with a gourmet Teriyaki dressing sauce. Savor the bold flavors in a Teriyaki Tofu Bowl or Marinated Teriyaki Steak Salad. Asian Sweet Ginger: This harmonious blend of flavors combines pre-cooked soft flat wheat noodles, red and green cabbage, kale, broccoli, shredded carrots, and green onions with a gourmet sweet ginger dressing sauce and wonton strips. Try it in a cool Shrimp Noodle Salad or heat things up with Pork Stir Fry.





This harmonious blend of flavors combines pre-cooked soft flat wheat noodles, red and green cabbage, kale, broccoli, shredded carrots, and green onions with a gourmet sweet ginger dressing sauce and wonton strips. Try it in a cool Shrimp Noodle Salad or heat things up with Pork Stir Fry. Korean Sesame: A savory mix of green and red cabbage, broccoli, kale, shredded carrots, and green onions, tossed with pre-cooked Udon noodles, finished with a gourmet soy hoisin chili dressing sauce and sesame sticks. The perfect base for Korean Beef Short Ribs or Vegetable Dumplings.

Fresh Express Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits have a suggested retail price of $5.99 and are now available next to fresh pre-cut vegetables or in the salad kit section of the refrigerated produce department at retailers nationwide. For instructional videos on preparing the Hot or Cold Kits, and more information about Fresh Express, including products and recipes, visit www.freshexpress.com.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

SOURCE Fresh Express