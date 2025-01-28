YourCause® from Blackbaud® and True Impact® to Offer Companies Advanced AI-Driven Insights and Storytelling for Social Impact Reporting

Integration of True Impact Measurement Data into Blackbaud Impact Edge™ Will Provide Companies with Real-Time, Evidence-Based Insights that Reveal How Their CSR Initiatives Impact Society

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has announced an industry-leading partnership with True Impact®, a social impact measurement platform that helps social change leaders at purpose-driven enterprises demonstrate how their cash, volunteerism and in-kind donations translate into concrete results. Through a first-of-its-kind integration with True Impact, Blackbaud will bring predictive, outcome-based impact data into Blackbaud Impact Edge™, its AI-powered social impact reporting and storytelling solution for YourCause® from Blackbaud® corporate customers. Available to all YourCause corporate clients later this year, this integration will enhance the ability for companies to easily contextualize and narrate the impact of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs—from action to outcome.

"We're thrilled to roll out this latest innovation to help purpose-driven companies move beyond simply tracking data points to instead gain evidence-based insights that reveal how their CSR initiatives actually improve people's lives," said Dale Strange, president of corporate impact, Blackbaud. "We're already hearing great feedback from companies using Impact Edge to track and evaluate their impact. This new layer of reporting will be a gamechanger as purpose-driven companies like these continue connecting their employees and resources to communities all around the world."

The marriage of True Impact's data with Impact Edge's AI technology will redefine what's possible in CSR reporting to deliver a truly comprehensive philanthropic outcome-focused and user-friendly solution making multi-layered insight investigation and reporting accessible and easily digestible, all in one view.

YourCause corporate clients will be able to benchmark, track, and tell their entire impact story, shifting from static reporting to real-time intelligence that empowers smarter decision-making, predictive modeling and strategic planning. With enhanced accountability and transparency, CSR practitioners can better align with stakeholder expectations by providing clear, credible and outcome-driven reports on philanthropic investments.

Key Features:

Outcome-Based Impact Measurement: Quantify philanthropic investments with precision using True Impact's best-in-class nonprofit impact measurement results integrated into Impact Edge.

Quantify philanthropic investments with precision using True Impact's best-in-class nonprofit impact measurement results integrated into Impact Edge. Real-Time Impact Insights: Visualize the actual results of donations, grants, and volunteerism through AI-powered dashboards tailored to CSR leaders' needs.

Visualize the actual results of donations, grants, and volunteerism through AI-powered dashboards tailored to CSR leaders' needs. Predictive Impact Forecasting: Plan smarter investments by projecting social outcomes based on sector-leading cost-per-outcome benchmarks.

Plan smarter investments by projecting social outcomes based on sector-leading cost-per-outcome benchmarks. Integrated Storytelling Tools: Transform data into compelling narratives by connecting results to your company's unique goals, like SDGs, cause areas, or geographies.

Transform data into compelling narratives by connecting results to your company's unique goals, like SDGs, cause areas, or geographies. Grantee Discovery Powered by Impact Data: Search and connect with nonprofits based on predicted and actual impact, ensuring partnerships are aligned with your organization's values and goals.

"Our partnership with Blackbaud represents a significant advancement for CSR practitioners," said Farron Levy, founder and CEO of True Impact. "By integrating True Impact's outcome-driven insights with the AI-powered capabilities of Impact Edge, we're helping companies seamlessly embed impact data into their daily workflows. This collaboration enhances reporting with more authentic, evidence-based stories and empowers smarter, goal-aligned investment decisions. We're thrilled to partner with Blackbaud to enable organizations to drive measurable change and inspire stakeholders with meaningful results."

Blackbaud is now working to integrate True Impact data into Impact Edge with the goal of having data available in Impact Edge dashboards later this year. All YourCause customers currently have access to Impact Edge, unlocking a new level of data visualization and trend analysis across YourCause solutions. Additionally, select YourCause customers are currently undergoing early-adopter testing with Blackbaud Copilot –– Blackbaud's generative-AI assistant embedded in Impact Edge. Blackbaud Copilot is expected to be fully released to Impact Edge users in the coming months.

With the YourCause platform, Blackbaud helps purpose-led brands and organizations achieve their business goals and drive meaningful social impact in their communities. With the market's most comprehensive portfolio of employee giving, volunteering, engagement and grantmaking software, organizations of all sizes work with Blackbaud to engage their employees and connect with their communities in meaningful ways. Learn more about YourCause from Blackbaud here and more about Impact Edge here. Learn more about True Impact's platform here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About True Impact

True Impact, a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, helps Fortune 1000 companies and their nonprofit partners measure and maximize the social impact of their philanthropic efforts. Our services combine social impact experts with a best-in-class impact measurement and analysis platform that empowers your nonprofit partners while providing critical insights for your CSR and Foundation teams. Over 20 years, we've helped thousands of funders and nonprofits measure the impacts of their grants, in-kind donations, volunteerism, and pro bono initiatives. For more information, visit trueimpact.com.

