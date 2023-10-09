Youth Enrichment Powerhouse Unleashed Brands Marks Strong Performance in the First Three Quarters of 2023

Unleashed Brands

09 Oct, 2023, 09:42 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's first youth enrichment franchise platform company has experienced significant achievements during the first three quarters of 2023 with an anticipated strong finish to the year. The company encompasses several category-leading brands including Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts, all of which have contributed to the company's continued success and overall achieved more than a 17 percent jump in systemwide revenue in the past year.

In this period, Unleashed Brands and its platform companies achieved numerous noteworthy milestones, including:

  • The Little Gym reported notable financial achievement with a 15% year-over-year average gym revenue increase. The brand also maintained a high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80.86.
  • Snapology experienced 23% year-over-year revenue growth and hosted its first-ever 2-day virtual mid-year refresher with over 50 franchisees across 27 workshops.
  • Class 101 celebrated a 14% year-over-year systemwide revenue increase, assisting over 10,000 students in college acceptance and merit scholarship earnings exceeding $1.1 billion.
  • Premier Martial Arts achieved a 9.1% systemwide revenue increase and an NPS of 72.7, reflecting a 25% year-over-year increase in customer satisfaction. The Home Office Team also hosted over 37 Certified Instructor Training Events resulting in 230 new instructors trained.
  • XP League awarded a remarkable 400% year-over-year increase in new franchises and reported a 136% year-over-year growth in systemwide revenue. Their North American Finals raised over $20,000 for charity.
  • Urban Air Adventure Park introduced exclusive attractions, had a 21% increase in F&B revenue in parks open for 24 months or more, and a 55% NPS increase since January.

In addition to these notable achievements, Unleashed Brands continues to grow its franchise base with 154 new franchise agreements awarded and 88 new locations opened in the first three quarters of 2023, responding to the growing demand for children's services and family entertainment. In the past year, 61% of the franchises awarded and opened are existing Unleashed Brands franchisees reinvesting in the platform.

"We're thrilled to see Unleashed Brands' continued growth and success in 2023. Our diverse array of family-focused franchises is thriving as we remain dedicated to supporting our franchisees and increasing their profitability," said Michael O. Browning, Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "We anticipate a strong finish in 2023 and are committed to our mission of helping kids learn, play, and grow, positively impacting families nationwide."

About Unleashed Brands
Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

