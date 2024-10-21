YOUTH LEADERS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES JOIN PHILIPPE COUSTEAU'S EARTHECHO INTERNATIONAL AND COMMIT TO PROTECTING DIVERSE LOCAL WATER SOURCES

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthEcho International, the global nonprofit dedicated to building a youth movement to protect and restore our ocean planet, welcomes a new cohort of passionate youth leaders to the Water Challenge Ambassador program. This year-long program equips individuals ages 14 to 22 with the skills and knowledge needed to advance water quality monitoring efforts through consistent water testing, effective public education, and engaging community events.

"The water we depend on every day is a precious resource that deserves our attention and protection," said EarthEcho International Founder Philippe Cousteau, Jr. "We can't afford to take our streams, rivers, and watersheds for granted -- we can all play a role in conserving and improving the health of the natural water resources that feed our communities, and the EarthEcho Water Challenge helps anyone be part of the solution."

Selected through a competitive application process, this year's cohort of 32 new Ambassadors will join 12 returning leaders who have chosen to extend their program for an additional year. Water Challenge Ambassadors are the frontline advocates for EarthEcho's signature Water Challenge, an international community-science program that has activated over 1.7 million participants in 150 countries to protect and advocate for their local water resources. Over the next 12 months, they will learn alongside their peers, conduct water monitoring programs with youth in their home communities, and use their experiences to take direct action to protect local water resources.

This program is supported by Xylem, a global water solutions company and long-time partner of EarthEcho International.

"We believe that young people will creatively find and implement new water solutions," said Austin Alexander, Vice President of Sustainability & Social Impact at Xylem. "This program gives Ambassadors the tools to make meaningful change in their own communities, and shows future leaders that with their involvement, global water challenges are solvable."

The EarthEcho Water Challenge Ambassador Program is made possible through the generous support of Xylem Watermark, the company's corporate social responsibility program.

