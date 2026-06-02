You've Got a Text--And Now a New Fragrance: Scentbird Drops the First-Ever Official Scent of Love Island

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scentbird announces the launch of their first-ever Love Island Eau de Parfum, a new, exclusive fragrance created in partnership with the cultural phenomenon Love Island. Dropping alongside the highly anticipated return of Love Island USA (S8) and Love Island UK (S13), the scent captures the energy, confidence, and connection that define life in the Villa, turning reality TV fandom into a wearable experience; this summer is set to be the summer of Love Island!

Scentbird x Love Island

As a Scentbird-exclusive launch, Love Island Eau de Parfum is the first fragrance to bring the heat of Love Island directly to fans. From getting-ready rituals to post-episode recaps, it transports viewers from their living rooms to their own Villa experience.

"Love Island is pure emotion—the excitement, the suspense, the exotic escape," said Elena Lécué, CMO at Scentbird. "We wanted to capture exactly what keeps millions of fans tuning in every season and bring it to our community in fragrance form."

Built around a woody-fruity profile, Love Island Eau de Parfum opens bright and juicy, then settles into a warm, skin-like finish. The fragrance features: Bombshell Peach, Yuzu Kiss, Villa Gardenia, Bare Skin Musk, Driftwood. The result is a scent that moves with you, from terrace talks to a night out, and everything in between. It's the finishing touch before stepping out, bottling that "I've got a text!" feeling.

The campaign features previous Love Island USA contestant and rising creator Iris Kendall, whose lifestyle, beauty, and fitness content made her a natural fit for the collaboration. From getting-ready routines to date nights, Iris gives fans an authentic look at how the scent fits into her world.

"What I love about this fragrance is that it feels effortless," said Iris Kendall. "It has that fun, flirty side people associate with Love Island, but there's also something really clean, warm, and confident about it."

This marks the first partnership between Scentbird and Love Island, reinforcing Scentbird's positioning at the heart of pop culture. As an exclusive fragrance available only through Scentbird, fans get VIP access to the Villa—whether that's wearing the scent or following along via @scentbird or #LoveIslandxScentbird.

Love Island Eau de Parfum launches today, June 2, 2026, exclusively on Scentbird.com and via the Scentbird subscription platform. New subscribers get their first month at 50% off, plus a free fragrance case—because sometimes you want to test the connection before making it official.

This is a limited-time offer, so don't wait for a text—visit scentbird.com/brand/love-island.

About Scentbird

Scentbird is the leading fragrance subscription service with over 1 million subscribers, offering customers access to over 1,000 premium perfumes and colognes from the world's top fragrance houses. With its flexible monthly subscription model, Scentbird allows users to discover new scents at an affordable price, providing them with the opportunity to explore high-end fragrances and find their perfect match.

SOURCE Scentbird