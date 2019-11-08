Ypsilanti-area School, South Arbor Charter Academy, Celebrates 20 Years Serving Local Community

YPSILANTI, Mich., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a Michigan charter school is celebrating a major milestone, marking two decades serving the Ypsilanti community. South Arbor Charter Academy, a free public charter school, managed by National Heritage Academies, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an event, themed "looking back for the future."

South Arbor currently serves nearly 800 students in grades Young 5s- through eighth-grade. Since opening its doors in 1999, over 1,200 students have graduated from the school, creating a lasting, positive impact on the area.

"South Arbor has changed our surrounding community through the years by providing a high-quality education for the students who we serve," said Kim Bondy, principal of South Arbor Charter Academy. "Our students come from a variety of local school districts, and our families experience a positive environment of learning that sets students up for success in high school and beyond."

Over the past 20 years, South Arbor has built a strong foundation of academic success, making major strides in recent years. Most recently, South Arbor outperformed its closest schools and the state in 100% of grades and subjects and has outperformed its local district in 83% of grades and subjects.

These achievements do not go unrecognized, the school was a recipient of the 2018 National Heritage Academies' Eagle Awards School of Excellence Award, which honors NHA schools with superior academic achievement.

The school is holding a student assembly at the end of the school day on Nov. 8 to celebrate the occasion, followed by an open house in the evening for alumni, current and former staff members, and board members.

"The kindergarten- through eighth-grade experience in our building creates a family feeling and adds continuity through the years," said Bondy.

In addition to the strong academic program at South Arbor, the school offers a unique Moral Focus curriculum, focusing on teaching students to be well-rounded individuals by incorporating virtues like respect, compassion, and perseverance into daily lessons.

