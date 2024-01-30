YSL BEAUTY WELCOMES BRUNA MARQUEZINE AS A US MAKEUP AMBASSADOR IN A PARTNERSHIP CELEBRATING THE LIMITLESS BEAUTY OF MODERN FEMININITY

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YSL Beauty announces Brazilian actress, model and rising "it girl," Bruna Marquezine as its newest US Makeup Ambassador, continuing the brand's legacy of championing empowerment. Joining Lila Moss and Lil Nas X, Bruna Marquezine embodies a fresh take on fearless femininity and effortless edge to a new gloss-obsessed generation of makeup consumers. Bruna's characteristic style and advocacy are just two aspects that have propelled her to become "one to watch," embodying the values of YSL Beauty.

YSL Beauty's New US Ambassador, Bruna Marquezine

"YSL Beauty celebrates a limitless mindset that encourages empowerment through the creative expression of makeup. We're excited to welcome Bruna Marquezine who epitomizes this spirit, bringing an effortless edge and unapologetic confidence to inspire everyone to embrace their own beauty." – Emilie Poisson, General Manager, YSL Beauty US.

The trending new US Ambassador has met her viral match, YSL Beauty's innovative Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick that has also dominated social feeds worldwide. Bruna will star in YSL Beauty's "Sweet Like Candy" makeup campaign shot by renowned photographer Amy Troost, with makeup looks created by YSL Beauty's Global Beauty Director, Tom Pecheux.

"Not only have I been using YSL Beauty makeup products for years, but I share so many values with the iconic brand, including the importance of authenticity, inclusivity, and uplifting females. Together, I hope we can showcase the underlying strength that lies within beauty. Beauty is subjective, which has always been so empowering to me. I'm going to own my looks and I hope you do too – and that you feel so proud doing so. - Bruna Marquezine

AN ASPIRATIONAL "IT GIRL" FOR A NEW GENERATION

A star since childhood, Brazilian-born Bruna's influence has transcended with more than 30 film and TV credits to her name, including the 2023 superhero movie Blue Beetle, in which Bruna was the first Brazilian protagonist in DC history. As magnetic as she is talented, Bruna is regularly spotted on red carpets, the front row of coveted fashion week runways, and gracing international magazine covers. An inspiration to her millions of followers and fans, Bruna is a powerful presence on social media, sharing insights into her daily life, work, and advocacy for environmental and charitable campaigns; reinforcing YSL Beauty's presence and commitment to the LatinX community and the values they hold so close to their heart.

A CAMPAIGN "SWEET LIKE CANDY"

Shining bright both on and off camera, Bruna's personality and zealous looks radiate through her first makeup campaign as a YSL Beauty US Ambassador. Capturing the essence of delightful indulgence, Bruna's lips blaze in high-shine courtesy of the buzzworthy Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick. The new campaign conveys a modern message of female enjoyment, explored through addictive textures and luscious shades.

Candy Glaze is as sweet as it sounds; as the first Lip Gloss Stick on the market, it was an instant viral sensation. Candy Glaze melts onto lips for an undeniable juicy shine, without the stickiness. The shine of a gloss meets the care of a balm in 12 glassy shades supercharged with Hyaluronic acid & pomegranate extract for plumper, more hydrated lips. Indulge in rich color payoff and jelly texture while locking in up to 24-hour moisture.

Starring in key YSL Beauty makeup campaigns, featuring the viral hit Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick, the ultra-luxurious Couture Mini Clutch eyeshadow quad, the award-winning Lash Clash Mascara, as well as the iconic Touche Eclat Brightening Pen, Bruna will also bring her star power to paid social, street out of home, digital media, and red carpet appearances for the brand.

SOURCE YSL Beauté