YuanTech Solar's European Debut at Intersolar Europe 2023

News provided by

YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.

06 Jun, 2023, 06:19 ET

SHANGHAI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuanTech Solar, a new PV brand, is set to present its comprehensive line of TOPCon modules and alongside its newly developed YuanHome Solar Kit, a portable home solar power system, at Intersolar Europe 2023, from June 14 to June 16 2023. The company anticipates a significant turnout from local distributors, installers and end-users to their booth (Booth No. C4.360).

Intersolar Europe is the world's largest and most important professional exhibition in the solar energy industry, and a gathering place for the industry's major companies. For YuanTech Solar, the event marks their first appearance at a European exhibition, building upon their previous successful participation at SNEC, the preeminent global exhibition in the world of photovoltaics (PV).

At the event, YuanTech Solar will showcase its complete lineup of TOPCon modules, featuring a power range from 435W to 575W. The modules are designed to meet the diverse requirements of various multiple applications, including household distributed systems, commercial and industrial rooftops, as well as large-scale power plant projects. Moreover, YuanTech Solar will unveil its newly developed portable household solar power generation system, YuanHome Solar Kit. The innovative system incorporates high-efficiency TOPCon 435W solar modules, micro inverters, AC cables, brackets, and other essential components. By seamlessly combining these elements, users gain access to simpler and safer green power solutions, accelerating the application of PV products in home appliance scenarios.

Since transitioning to mass production in Q4 2022, YuanTech has experienced a steady and growing influx of orders. The company has shipped tens of megawatts modules to Germany, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland, and Romania, and is progressively expanding into other markets within the region. Mr. Xie Jian, CEO of YuanTech Solar, emphasized the significance of Europe as a well-established PV market. He further expressed the company's commitment to developing products that cater to diverse customer requirements and application scenarios. YuanTech looks forward to serving an increasing number of partners by providing efficient services and solutions.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$224 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960403/YT_logo_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.

