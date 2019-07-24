Yueyang's diligent protection of the Yangtze River

On April 25, 2018, while on an inspection trip for the Yangtze River Economic Belt development, President Xi Jinping entrusted the local officials of Yueyang with the task of protecting the river.

Since 2018, Yueyang has worked hard to ensure environmental security by shutting down polluting industries and starting remediation projects. Moreover, 16 government officials were appointed as "river chiefs" to regularly inspect major rivers and lakes. Meanwhile, Yueyang has been actively developing its ecological agriculture, green industry, and ecological tourism, setting a good example of ecology-first green development along the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

The efforts paid off. What we see today are beautiful green belts on both banks of the Yangtze River. The previously smelly, dirty Dongfeng Lake, which adjoins the Yangtze River through Dongting Lake in downtown Yueyang, is now an area locals go to relax and exercise.

The now clean Dongting Lake attracts huge numbers of birds. The influx of birds is obvious proof of the wetland's improving environment. Surveys over the past two years show an increase in the number of new birds flying over to the lake area. In 2018, more than 240,000 water birds passed winter at Dongting Lake, an increase of more than 20,000 from 2017, setting a 10-year-high record. The singing of swans, wild geese and wild ducks adds to the lake's great scenery.

Dongting Lake is known as the "Kidney of the Yangtze River," and protection of the Yangtze River is of high importance for the ecological security of China and the world. The joint efforts of Yueyang, Hunan and China at large work towards one goal: the preservation of the Yangtze River.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2019-07/24/content_75027075.htm

